The downtown tap room and bar is running game-day specials on Sunday night, including $3 domestic draft beers, $5 doubles and $7 for its signature Tiger Tea, a concoction of Deep Eddy lemonade, sweet tea vodka and peach puree. Doors open at 11 a.m. and don’t close until midnight. Bengal Tap Room is at 421 Third St.

Along with its 53 beers, four wines, kombucha and cold brew on tap, the mixed-indoor-outdoor space is serving its homemade spicy pickles, fried and served with ranch. Barbecue is also on the menu, with pulled pork sandwiches and nachos served with homemade coleslaw. Mid City Beer Garden, which opens at 11 a.m and doesn’t close until midnight, is at 3808 Government St.

Right near Burrow’s old stomping grounds, this Baton Rouge burrito chain offers the Joey Burriteaux. This specialty burrito with steak, rice, cheese, corn, grilled onions, guac, sour cream and salsa was what Burrow himself always ordered when he was at LSU. Wash the Burriteaux down with $6 double mimosas and triple screwdrivers, both made with fresh-squeezed orange juice. Zippy’s, open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., is at 3155 Perkins Road.

Within earshot of Burrow’s old stomping grounds, this bar features a rotating roster of 48 wines and beers on tap. Come in between 11 a.m and 3 p.m. for bottomless brunch mimosas, and stay around for the game-day specials, including two-for-$10 margaritas, two-for-$12 lemon drops and $4 and $5 pints. Don’t forget to light a cigar in celebration of LSU’s Heisman winner with Mid Tap’s cigar specials. Located off Burbank Drive at 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Mid Tap is open from 11 a.m to 10 p.m.

The game will be on at both the bar and on the patio while Happy Hour runs from 3-6:30 p.m., including large margaritas for the price of a small, a 20-ounce schooner for the price of a 10-ounce mug and a $3 house wine. Unique specials for the Big Game include chicken wings by the dozen, crawfish pies by the dozen and chimichangas, all available for catering. Open from 10 in the morning till 10 at night, Superior Grill Highland is at 7333 Highland Road.

Ivar’s is offering $3 shot specials and $16 game day buckets with five beers a piece. And come with an appetite for boiled crawfish in either 3- or 5-pound trays while the game plays. Don’t miss out on the exclusive Super Bowl T-shirts designed by local artists David Losavio. Unwind at this sports pub with a patio and pool tables at 2954 Perkins Road, just off I-10 by LSU. Doors open at 11 a.m. and don’t close until midnight.

Stop in to try some free food as a part of the Super Bowl gumbo cook-off hosted by Tiger Sports Bar. In addition to some free gumbo from local cooks, the bar will be running a series of specials, including $5 shots and $18 domestic beer buckets. Stay out late from noon to midnight at 826 O’Neal Lane.

Come in early for a Super Bowl watch party starting at 4 p.m., including a raffle for a 65-inch TV—with all of the proceeds going to local nonprofit Cat Haven. The pregame specials are 50 cent wings and two-for-one margaritas, available before kickoff. Enjoy $14 domestic pitchers and $1 off all pints all evening at the Holiday Inn at 4848 Constitution Ave., right off College Drive and I-10.

