You may have celebrated National Hot Dog Day yesterday, July 19. But the celebration isn’t over yet—this week has also been designated National Hot Dog Week, and July is National Hot Dog Month.

No matter when you choose to celebrate, we at Best of 225 This Week have never met a dedicated celebration for food that we didn’t like. Here, we’ve gathered some of the most interesting hot dogs that Baton Rouge has to offer. Be sure to tell us about your favorites in the comments.

Not-your-average hot dogs

Frankie’s Dawg House

You’d expect nothing less than a wide array of extraordinary “dawg” options from what is arguably the most unique hot dog joint in Baton Rouge. Frankie’s Dawg House offers more than a dozen choices, including classics like chili-cheese and Chicago-style, along with local favorites such as the Red Dawg (boudin topped with pulled pork and barbecue sauce) and the Situation Dawg (topped with homemade mac and cheese and bacon, pictured above). Grab a gelato or snoball for dessert while you’re there.

Burgersmith

Burgersmith offers a hot dog and a chili cheese dog. But a little further down its menu, you’ll see that precious list of toppings, and you’ll ask yourself, “What can’t I put on my hot dog?” With premium toppings including smoked Gouda cheese, Tabasco peppers, fried green tomatoes, crabmeat, grilled mushrooms and avocado, you can craft a truly one-of-a-kind hot dog. Burgersmith also has a Cajun Bratwurst (a grilled chicken breast, spicy alligator sausage, grilled onions, Creole mustard and Smith sauce), if you’re looking for a different way to celebrate this holiday.

Classic options

Hot Dog Po-Boy at Pastime Restaurant

Pastime Restaurant is a true hidden gem, resting beneath the Mississippi River Bridge and serving everything from stone-deck pizzas and calzones to fried seafood. It also offers a take on the hot dog that only Louisianians can truly appreciate: The Hot Dog Po-boy is an all beef hot dog on New Orleans French bread, covered in chili and onions. Add cheese, bacon or jalapeños to customize.

Everything Philly

Near the north gates of LSU’s campus, Everything Philly has pizza, stromboli, Philly cheesesteaks and funnel cake. But its hot dogs offer an opportunity for a little customer creativity. The quarter-pound Berk’s hot dog can be topped with anything you like, from regular additions like ketchup, mustard and chili to less common ones like banana peppers, black olives, mushrooms, pepper jack or nacho cheese. Be sure to pick up a sweet, frozen Philly Ice while you’re there.

Frostop Restaurant

Frostop Restaurant, known for its homemade root beer, ice cream floats, shakes and sundaes, offers the classic diner experience. It also has a few hot dogs on its menu. Grab a classic chili dog, plain dog or even a corn dog with some fries to dip in your shake.

Alternative ways to celebrate

Brew-Bacher’s Hot Sausage Po-Boy

Brew-Bacher’s doesn’t have a hot dog on its menu of burgers, po-boys and sandwiches. It does, however, have a hot sausage po-boy (one whole link of hot sausage dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce and tomato). If you’re not into traditional hot dogs, this dish is a great way to participate in the National Hot Dog Week celebration regardless.

Pork Cheek Corn Dogs by City Pork Brasserie & Bar

Normally, we wouldn’t bother mentioning a corn dog on a list of hot dogs. But this is Baton Rouge, home of corndog nation at LSU, and City Pork’s Pork Cheek Corn Dogs are delicious. Stop in for a Big Pig sandwich or the Chicken Fried Duck, but make sure you start with the corn dog appetizer.