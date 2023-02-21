The West Baton Rouge Museum honors the life and art of Ronald Kennedy this month with the help of fellow artists and friends

The West Baton Rouge Museum’s “Ron’s Retro: Honoring Ronald Kennedy with Local Black Artists” exhibition, which opened last month on what would have been artist Ronald Kennedy’s 75th birthday, has been nearly three years in the making.

Kennedy and the museum first spoke of creating an exhibit of his life’s work before he died in December of 2021. From now until March 19, art lovers and supporters can view some of his best pieces presented alongside those of his close friends in the local arts scene.

“There’s beauty in the artist group. (Kennedy) loved his artist friends,” Ferin Jones, exhibits curator for West Baton Rouge Museum, says. “It’s important to showcase this exhibit to honor our local artists.”

The exhibition features about 20 of Kennedy’s drawings, paintings and photographs inspired by African art. His works are mixed media and use mask-shaped canvases. The exhibit is separated into two galleries: one featuring three to four pieces by eight local Black artists and another showcasing Kennedy’s work.

“I wanted to be sure to exhibit all the different types of art he created,” Jones says. “He did so many different types and I love that he used African influence.”

Kennedy was a retired professor of visual arts and photography at Southeastern University. Throughout his life, he served as an artist, art educator and an advocate for civil rights, social justice, and equity rights in the arts. Kennedy was very active within the West Baton Rouge Museum, regularly displaying his work at its annual SugarFest.

“He was super involved with the community,” Jones says. “And he was also super humble. I learned a lot about him through this exhibit. You never know what someone is hiding under their hat.”

The exhibit also shows the impact Kennedy left in the Black artist community. Descriptions of his work in the exhibit discuss various groups Kennedy dedicated his time to, like the The Black Artists Network, which held free workshops with local communities and schools as an educational recourse through grants from the Baton Rouge Arts Council. “Ron Retro’s” featured artist and celebrated collage artist Randell Henry organized the group in the early 1990’s. Kennedy served as treasurer of the group and another exhibit artist, Malaika Favorite, served as vice president.

Jones worked with Kennedy’s “best bud”, exhibit artist Michael W. Howes, to create the exhibition. Other “Ron’s Retro” artists include Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas, Phillip D. Louis, Darlene Moore, FeliciaNoelle and Clifton Webb.

“I like having the other artists—his best friends—in the exhibit with him,” Jones says. “It’s important to remember to support one another. I felt a sense of connecting people and art.”

West Baton Rouge Museum and other “Ron’s Retro” featured artists will host several free, upcoming events in conjunction with the exhibit. Henry will lead a class in collage making on March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Moore, and artist, author and retired pastor, will lead the Written and Spoken Word through COVID and Beyond workshop on March 12 from 2:30-4 p.m. And Louis, a retired arts educator known for his abstract wood sculptures and ceramics, will lead a sculpture workshop on March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. To reserve a spot, contact the museum at 225-336-2422.

“Ron’s Retro” is available for viewing in the Whitehead Gallery of the West Baton Rouge Museum. General admission is $4 for adults; $2 for seniors, military and students; and free for residents of WBR and members of the WBRHA. It is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen.