Thursday, May 11

Make mom a bath bomb: Head to the River Center library downtown to design your own homemade bath bomb and customized card for Mother’s day. Complimentary supplies. The library is at 447 Third St.

Friday, May 12

Law Day Honoring EBRSO and BRPD: Baton Rouge Association of Women Attorneys honors local law enforcement officers with a luncheon at the Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave. Tickets are $30. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. For more info, email [email protected] or call Jan Reeves at 235-6167.

Crawfish King Cookoff: Dig into crawfish at Galvez Plaza downtown to support local organizations helping children, including Big Buddy Program and Junior Achievement. 3-9 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

Live After 5 featuring Todd O’Neill Band: Bring a blanket or lawn chair and watch the sun go down in Baton Rouge as country-Cajun singer/songwriter Todd O’Neill performs with his band at Repentance Park. 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

FAE Fest: BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center celebrates 20 years with food, arts and crafts, games and more at 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thai-a-thon with Red Stick Peacemakers: Get a massage while supporting a good cause at the local lululemon. For a suggested $20 donation, guests can participate in a Thai yoga massage, which is assisted stretching and spinal tractioning. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Proceeds benefit next month’s Peace Fest.

Baton Rouge Harley Davidson free shrimp boil: Harley Davidson celebrates its 2016 bronze Harley-Davidson Bar and Shield Award at noon. Shrimp will be served by Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering. Baton Rouge Harley Davidson is at 5853 Siegen Lane.

2nd Annual Sip & Shop: Glamour House presents food, clothing, fragrance and accessory vendors at Ruffins’ Downtown Daiquiri Lounge. 3:30-6:30 p.m.

On the road: New Orleans

Saturday, May 13

Wetlands Art Tour: An all-day series of events occurring at 19 venues throughout New Orleans, this tour highlights coastal land loss and wetlands conservation issues, with work created by 100 artists, performers, scientists and activists. Check out the schedule here.

Champagne Stroll on Magazine Street: Have a bubbly—or three—while listening to live music and checking out the goods for sale at the shops on Magazine Street. It’s the perfect chance for some last-minute Mother’s Day shopping. 5-9 p.m.

On the road: Lafayette

Saturday, May 13

The Big Easel Art Festival 2017: Browse the work of 47 artists—ranging from acrylics and porcelain to photography and wood and metal work—at this event in River Ranch Town Square. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.