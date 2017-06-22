Head to the zoo this weekend, where Central residents get discounted entry. File photo

Editor’s note: Due to inclement weather in the region, check with event organizers to ensure an event has not been canceled.

Thursday, June 22

Ride the Bull 8 Registration Party: Coming to Grande Isle in August, Ride the Bull 8 is the world’s largest kayak fishing tournament. The Backpacker (7656 Jefferson Highway) is hosting a registration party for the August event with free food and beer. Register in advance and receive a $10 Backpacker gift card. 6-8 p.m.

Friday, June 23

Gumbo DanceSport Championships: From Friday to Sunday, June 23-25, 250-300 ballroom dancers from all over North America gather at the Crowne Plaza Hotel (4728 Constitution Ave.) for the annual Gumbo DanceSport Championships. The three-day competition features a variety of dance styles, skill levels and age groups. Spectator tickets are available for the whole weekend. For times and tickets, visit gumboofballroom.org, or call Sterling Sightler at 769-6615.

Movies at Main: Back to the Future: East Baton Rouge Parish Library (7711 Goodwood Blvd.) is showing Back to the Future in the plaza of the Main Library for free. Bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to get comfy. 7-9 p.m.

Rooftop Party at L’Auberge featuring DJ San-D: Head to the Rooftop at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel for a poolside party under the stars. The event series features drink specials and live DJs every Friday in June. This week, catch DJ San-D. Weather permitting. Must be 21 or older to enter. $10 cover. 8 p.m.-midnight

Saturday, June 24

Annual Kids’ Healthy Fun Fest: The Mall of Louisiana’s (6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.) 2017 Summer of Amazing event consists of games, giveaways and health information for the whole family. Free event in the Dillard’s court. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. National Day of Play: Gymboree Play & Music of Baton Rouge (6612 Jones Creed Road) hosts a free day of play for friends and family with little ones, newborns to 5 years old. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Central Appreciation Day at the Zoo: BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo (3601 Thomas Road) welcomes all Central residents with buy one, get one free admission. Must have a valid driver’s license with a household address that includes a Central ZIP code. For more information, visit brzoo.org. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Kids Culinary Class – Fourth of July Berry Trifles: Renaissance Baton Rouge (7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.) introduces its new annual kids culinary series. Each session is 30 minutes long, so there are 120 spots available for the day. Registration is $50 for the class, as well as a personalized kid’s chef jacket, a take-home berry trifle and an American flag T-shirt. 2-4 p.m.

American Radio Relay League Field Day: The Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club will take part in an exciting nationwide emergency exercise. Thirty-five thousand “hams” will use strictly battery power or solar power and low-power outputs (five watts or less) to make contact with other stations. Field Day is a 24-hour endurance session of skill and suspense. How many states can be contacted before time runs out? No admission fee. For ages 8 and older. Highland Road Park Observatory (13800 Highland Road). 2-10 p.m.

Tin Roof’s Radio Takeover: Tin Roof (1624 Wyoming St.) is partnering with local radio stations Eagle 98.1 and 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge for a fun day of live music, cash giveaways and fantastic food with proceeds benefitting The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Baton Rouge. 2-7 p.m.

80s Murder Mystery Dinner: Ruffins’ Downtown Daiquiri Lounge (602 Main St.) hosts this one-of-a-kind dinner experience. ’80s attire is highly suggested. $25 per person or $40 per couple includes show tickets, dinner and one free drink. Event begins at 6 p.m.

Advanced Etching Techniques: Create Studios (546 Bienville St.) teaches advanced techniques for etching glasses, creating stencils, using rubber stamps and more. BYOB for 21 years old and older; BYOC (cola) for those younger than 21. Tickets are $35. 6-8 p.m.

Tea-Infused Pop-Up Dinner: Enjoy a six-course tea-infused dinner with The Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa’s (3488 Brentwood Drive) concierge wellness team. Food will be provided by chefs Allison Bookman, Jay Bookman, Matthew Stansbury and Red Stick Spice Company. Tickets are $60. 6-9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27

RSSC Classes – Eat Fit BR: Carb Swaps: Red Stick Spice Company (660 Jefferson Highway) is teaming up with Ochsner’s Eat Fit BR for a monthly series of cooking classes with registered dietitian Gina Braud and culinary instructor Lili Courtney. This event is a sit, watch and eat demo of delicious and nutritious recipes. Tickets are $25. 6-8 p.m.

LPB’s Summer of Adventure with Nature Cat: Louisiana Public Broadcasting kicks off its Summer of Adventure at BREC’s Highland Road Park (14024 Highland Road) with a screening of Nature Cat: Ocean Commotion. Mr. Ronnie’s Food Truck and Ninja Snowball will be on site. Tickets are $10. 6:30-9 p.m.

Retro Cinema Series – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band: Movie Tavern (2610 Citiplace Court) kicks off its summer Retro Cinema lineup with two screenings of The Beatles’ iconic film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band to celebrate the titular album’s 50th anniversary. This Movie Tavern series continues through early September with screenings twice per week every other week. Visit movietavern.com for the full lineup and future dates. June 27-28. 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

Creature Feature Summer Series – Balto: Visit the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts (100 Lafayette St.) as it continues its summer movie series with Balto. Arrive early for an animal encounter with BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo. Tickets are $4. 10 a.m.-noon.

Paddleboard Clinic: The LSU University Recreation (UREC) hosts the ultimate paddle boarding tutorial. Learn the different parts of the board, paddle strokes and more with a relaxing paddle around University Lake. BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park (901 Stanford Ave.). Register for this free event in advance. 4-6 p.m.

Sangria and Ceviche Cooking Class: Twine Market and Deli (2921 Government St.) gets you prepared for your next summer party with a demo of ceviche and sangria recipes. Tickets are $50. 5:30-7 p.m.

RSSC Classes – Make Your Own Jams & Jellies: Jam Master Ashely Andermann of Grinning Jupiter Jammery comes to Red Stick Spice Company (660 Jefferson Highway) for a hands-on class. Learn the differences between jam, jelly and preserves, and then take home three jars. Tickets are $45 for ages 13 and older. 6-8 p.m.

225 Hot Off the Press “Best of 225” Awards Celebration: You’ve voted. Now the results are in. Join us for the 2017 Best Of 225 Awards Celebration at Curbside Burgers (4158 Government St.). Be the first to get a copy of the Best Of 225 issue and enjoy live music, fresh food and cold drinks. RSVP for the free event today. 6-9 p.m.

Plan ahead: Thursday, June 29

RSSC Classes – Fab Fermented Fare: Red Stick Spice Company (660 Jefferson Highway) offers another hands-on cooking class. If you don’t know what to make with sauerkraut or kimchi, spend your afternoon making delicious recipes. Tickets are $65. 1-3 p.m.

Wine and Travel Night – Explore Burgundy by River Barge: City Club of Baton Rouge (355 North Blvd.) hosts an exploration of wines from Burgundy France with certified sommelier Myrna Arroyo. Enjoy three wines with a selection of cheeses and charcuterie. Arroyo will also share details about how you can join her on her upcoming trip to Burgundy, France. Tickets are $25. 6-8 p.m.

Happening All Week

Old State Capitol Exhibits: “Louisiana’s First Spouses” runs until the end of 2017 and features all of the women and one man who’ve served as Louisiana’s First Spouses, their bios and items that belonged to a number of them. Running until Sept. 16, “A Pilot’s Life for Me: Mississippi River Boat Piloting” is a selection of stories, images and artifacts about the adventures of piloting the Mississippi River in Louisiana. Visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org for more information.

On the Road: New Orleans

All Weekend

Cajun Zydeco Festival: Head to Louis Armstrong Park (901 N Rampart St.) for the greatest collection of Cajun and zydeco artists. Celebrating its 11th anniversary, this free festival features exclusively Cajun and zydeco music, as well as fresh food and exciting activities. June 24-25.

4th Annual NOLA Caribbean Festival: The NOLA Caribbean Festival at Central City BBQ (1201 S. Rampart St.) celebrates Caribbean cuisine, music and culture and highlights New Orleans’ deep cultural connections to the Caribbean. Visit nolacaribbeanfestival.com for tickets and information. June 24-25.

Saturday, June 24

Krewe of Boo’s Halfway to Halloween Pub Crawl: Join the Krewe of Boo for its first annual Halfway to Halloween Pub Crawl. Festivities begin at Bourbon Heat at 6:30 p.m. Drink specials and food available. Costumes encouraged but not required. $45 entry fee includes police escort and a brass band. 6:30-11 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Fair Grounds Sip & Shop: Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots (1751 Gentilly Blvd.) hosts its inaugural sip and shop event in the Clubhouse. Enjoy mimosas, bloody marys and desserts while you meet some of New Orleans’ hidden gem artists and designers. General admission is $5 for a free drink and raffle ticket. VIP tickets are $25 with an extra shopping hour at 10 a.m., a raffle ticket and bottomless drinks until 1 p.m. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

On the Road: Lafayette

Saturday, June 24

Bayou Teche Paddle Series – The Casino Paddle: Pack & Paddle (601 E Pinhook Road) starts this paddling trip from Jeanerette to Cypress Bayou Casino in Charenton. End the paddle with beer on the banks and dinner at Cafe Delphine. Cypress Bayou will provide $10 Free Play vouchers for participants. Visit packpaddle.com for prices and information. 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Acadiana Pride Festival: Parc Sans Souci (299 Polk St.) houses the 4th annual Acadiana Pride Festival. This inclusive, family-friendly event includes entertainment, vendors and community resources. 1-6 p.m.