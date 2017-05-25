If you’re wondering what to do this Memorial Day weekend, look no further than 225’s Weekly Itinerary. We’ve got all the details on what’s happening around town and beyond.

Thursday, May 25

Snip n’ Shop: Signature Salon welcomes you for a day of pampering, shopping and fun. Dani.Nicole and LuLaRoe will have clothes available for purchase. Call 295-3447 to grab your spot. Noon on Thursday to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Ginormous Food filmings: Food Network’s Ginormous Food series is making its way through the Boot. Yesterday, the show’s tour of the Capital City started at Fat Cow on Highland Road. Today, it’s set up at City Pork Deli & Charcuterie (2363 Hollydale Ave.). The show will visit Roux 61 (8322 Bluebonnet Blvd.) Friday. Show your support for these local restaurants and stop by to see the filming while you eat. You might even make it on camera! 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.

Urban South Pint Night at Burgersmith: Pint Night Thursdays continue at Burgersmith (3613 Perkins Road) with the launch of Urban South’s Holy Roller IPA on draft, as well as its Charming Wit and Delta Momma in cans. Free barbecue bacon brisket sliders will be available with the purchase of any Urban South product. If you can’t make it Thursday, the same event will take place Friday at the Siegen Burgersmith location (6212 Siegen Lane). 6-10 p.m.

USS KIDD Twilight Tour: For those 21 and older, the USS KIDD (305 South River Road) is hosting Twilight Tours this spring on Thursdays. Visitors will hear of the dangers sailors faced both in battle and aboard the ship. At the end the tour, refreshments are served on the deck as the sun sets. $15 per person. Call 342-1942, ext. 13, to sign up. 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Make it a Movie Night with Mrs. Doubtfire: BREC’s Independence Park Theatre (7800 Independence Blvd.) is showing Mrs. Doubtfire. The film screening is free for all ages. Popcorn and sodas will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks allowed. 7-10 p.m.

SummerFest: Head to BREC’s Liberty Lagoon (111 Lobdell Ave.) for the first-ever SummerFest. The waterpark will be filled with princesses, pirates and mermaids for an evening of swimming, food and more. Tickets are $25 per person, and space is limited. 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Insane Inflatable 5k: Head to Airline Highway Parish Park (17200 Airline Highway) for a wild obstacle course run through “the world’s largest and most extreme inflatables.” 5k registration ranges from $60-$100. Tickets available. 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Draft House Beer Fest: Sample the Draft House’s (421 Third St.) variety of local and foreign brews. For $12, you get eight five-ounce pours of any beer you want, as you enjoy live music, games and a dog-friendly environment. Buy tickets in advance or at the door. 3-7 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Gov’t Taco x Overpass Merchant Take Over: For one night only, Gov’t Taco and Gnarly Barley are taking over The Overpass Merchant’s (2904 Perkins Road) kitchen and taps. You can enjoy a night filled with tacos and beer with no work in the morning, thanks to the Memorial Day weekend. 5:30-8 p.m.

Dive-In Movie at The Lodges at 777: The Lodges at 777 (777 Ben Hur Road) kicks off its summer movies series at the pool with Moana. The staff will be serving food and drinks. 8-10 p.m.

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day BBQ Buffet at Hollywood Casino: After a full weekend of activities, you may not feel like barbecuing for the whole family. Instead, head to Hollywood Casino’s Epic Buffet for endless barbecue chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, brisket, potato salad, baked beans, grilled corn and, of course, apple pie. 25% discount for kids 3-11 years old. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

BRCB Memorial Day Concert: The Baton Rouge Concert Band will be playing at North Boulevard Town Square (222 North Blvd.) in honor of men and women who’ve served our country. Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair to enjoy American classics and patriotic tunes at this free event. 7-8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30

LSU Science Cafe focuses on microplastics in the Mississippi: Go and get your learn on at the Varsity Theatre (3353 Highland Road) for LSU Science Cafe’s presentation on the chemicals that contaminate our local water systems and the effect that one little plastic water bottle can have on our ecosystem. Gather for free food and networking before the talk starts promptly at 6 p.m. Call 578-3870 for more information. 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

Cooking Class Series at Red Stick Spice Company on Sheet Pan Suppers: If you’ve been considering taking a cooking class this summer, look no further. Head to Red Stick Spice Company (660 Jefferson Highway) for an inexpensive and completely hands-on lesson in how easy sheet pan suppers lead to delicious weeknight meals for your busy summer schedule. Call 930-9967 for availability and future class dates. 6-8 p.m.

All week long

Take a bus tour with Red Stick Adventures: Play tourist and go on a tour with Red Stick Adventures. City tours visit sites like the state Capitol, the Louisiana State Museum, historic Baton Rouge neighborhoods and many more, and they run Tuesdays through Saturdays, and Mondays and Sundays by request. Swamp tour boat rides through Manchac Swamp are offered daily. Plantation Tours explore the vast estates of River Road or St. Francisville and are also offered daily by reservation. Tours of the LSU Rural Life Museum are offered daily by reservation, as well. On Friday and Saturday nights only, the haunted plantation tours take you to the Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville. For more information, visit redstickadventures.com.

On the Road: New Orleans

All weekend long

New Orleans Wine & Food Experience: Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this four-day event brings the city’s love for food, drink, art and music together for thousands of visitors and locals to enjoy. With tastings, seminars, dinners and other special events happening all over the city, there is something for everyone to enjoy. May 25-28. Check out NOWFE.COM for more.

New Orleans Greek Festival: For 44 years, this annual festival on Bayou St. John has celebrated Greek culture, food, wine, music and art. May 26-28. Visit greekfestnola.com for more information. General admission is $8.

Bayou Country Super Fest: For the first time ever, the popular country music festival moves from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. On Friday, there’s a free kickoff party in Champions Square with headliner Easton Corbin. Then the festival moves to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for performances from Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett and more. May 26-28. Two-day and single-day tickets still available.

Saturday, May 27

Arts Market New Orleans: The Arts Market New Orleans features a large collection of handmade art and crafts, local food vendors and live performances. Head to Palmer Park (South Claiborne and South Carrollton avenues) for performances from Jenna Winston of Miss Mojo and Ethan Stern of Doombalaya, an espresso bar from Petite Rouge, and delicious Plum Street Snoballs.

Grand Opening Day 1 at Royal Brewery New Orleans: Join Royal Brewery (7366 Townsend) for its grand opening celebration with food and musical performances all day. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Big Easy Rollergirls: Head to the UNO Lakefront Arena (6801 Franklin Ave.) to see Second Line take on the Capital City Roller Girls and the AllStars against North Texas Roller Derby. Enjoy a cash bar, bake sale, 50/50 halftime raffle and an after-party at Twelve Mile Limit (500 S Telemachus St.). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids 7-12 years old enter for $5, and kids 6 and younger enter for free. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. 5-8:30 p.m.

Third Eye Film Festival NOLA 2017: Third Eye Film Festival and Bar Redux (801 Poland Ave.) present 36 films in horror, fantasy and spiritual genres from 13 different countries. Visit thirdeyefilmfest.com for more information. Admission is $5. Doors open at 7 p.m. with screenings 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Sunday, May 28

Pre-Memorial Day Party at Monkey Board: Celebrate Memorial Day early at Monkey Board (1111 Gravier St.) with a live country music band, $12 Coors buckets and $5 Fireball shots. Enter to win bottle service for you and 10 friends by posting a photo at Bayou Country Super Fest with the tag #MonkeyBoardNola. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Monday, May 29

The Barman’s Fund NOLA 2017 Memorial Day Block Party: Join The Barman’s Fund of Louisiana for its 5th annual block party to benefit Help for Heroes, an organization dedicated to serving men and women who have served our country. This event will be held at Industry Bar & Kitchen (240 Decatur St.) and features a live raffle, silent auction, drink specials and special guest DJ Starfox of Penguins with Knives. Rain or shine. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

On the Road: Lafayette

Thursday, May 24-Sunday, June 4

Cajun Heartland State Fair at the Cajundome: This 11-day state fair is celebrating its 29th year with exciting entertainment and free attractions for all ages to enjoy. Visit cajundome.com for more information.

Friday, May 26

Drive-In Movie presented by Southern Screen: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: Head to the Horse Farm at Moncus Park (2913 Johnston St.) for E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. The event starts at 6 p.m. with yard games, cold drinks and food trucks. Arrive early for a prime parking spot, or bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to sit at the front of the screen on the lawn. The movie screening will begin at 8 p.m. Pets and outside food and drinks prohibited. $20 per car or $5 per walk-in.

Saturday, May 27

Family Fun Day at Lafayette’s Hub City Farmers Market: Celebrate the beginning of summer with Hub City Farmers Market (427 Heymann Blvd.) at Family Fun Day. Come out to enjoy a petting zoo, face painting, lemonade, door prizes, games and food trucks like Kona Ice, Mad Luann’s and C’est Bon Manger. 8 a.m.-noon.