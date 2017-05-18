Thursday, May 18

Southern Craft Pint Night: Celebrate Craft Beer Week at Burgersmith (3613 Perkins Road) with brews from local brewery Southern Craft. The event will feature Southern Craft’s Pina Colada Hyla paired with Burgersmith’s Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sandwich. Receive a free Southern Craft pint glass with purchase of burger-beer pairing. 6-10 p.m.

Movie Picnic at Tin Roof Brewing Co.: Tin Roof Brewing Co. (1624 Wyoming St.) will show Jaws on a big, outdoor screen. Guests are welcome to bring food, lawn chairs, table cloths, etc. Brews will be available. $8 per person. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Flashlight Night at the Swamp: Find fun for the whole family at BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center (10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway) as Flashlight Night provides visitors with live animal encounters, special nature films and leisurely family hikes. Fireflies should also be out and about. Close-toed shoes and insect repellent are recommended. Because the trail gets dark, remember to bring a flashlight. Included with the nature center’s general admission cost. 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

The Pinwheel Challenge: This event at Highland Road Park (14024 Highland Road) is hosted by Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana. Tickets are $20 for family teams of 2-5 people. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, please visit pcal.org.

Bout 3 for the 2017 Red Stick Roller Derby Season: At Leo’s Rollerland (1717 N. Airway Drive), cheer on the All Stars as they take on the Tallahassee RollerGirls and the Capital Defenders against the Acadiana Roller Girls. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the bout begins at 6 p.m. General admission is $15, or $12 for student/military/first responders, $8 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. The halftime show will feature a presentation from Salsa Ardiente Dance Company, and an after-party will be held at Bottle & Tap.

Toast the Coast, A Wine and Culinary Adventure: At Twine (2921 Government St.), $70 admission will grant attendees tastings of wine from Greece, France, Slovenia, Italy and more. Appetizers will be served, and each wine will be paired with small bites representing its region. Guests will also be invited into the kitchen with head chef and owner Steve Diehl. For more details email [email protected] or call 334-9808. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets available.

Healthy BR Family Fit Day 2017: BREC’s City-Brooks Community Park (1515 Dalrymple Drive) will provide fitness classes, healthy cooking demos, kids activities, bike safety courses and more. 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Raise the Woof – Comedy for a Cause 2017: Visit Hartley/Vey Theatres on North Boulevard to see a stand-up comedy tour that works with local animal welfare organizations. The event features a three-comedian show, silent auction, raffle, light hors d’oeuvres, live music and a cash bar, all benefiting Spay Baton Rouge. Must be 18 and older. $28 per person. 7-10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Wine Walk Wednesdays: This coming week’s Wine Walk will features two tastings at each venue. The group will spend an hour at each location, but you can join in the fun at anytime. Find the schedule and venues here. $10 per person. Participants must be 21 and older. 5:30-11:30 p.m.

Jolie Pearl Oyster Beer Dinner: Jolie Pearl hosts a beer dinner partnering with Parish Brewing Co. $60 per person, or $45 for food only. Call 615-7172 to purchase advance tickets. 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

USS KIDD Twilight Tour: The USS KIDD (305 S River Road) is hosting Twilight Tours spring Thursdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Visitors will hear of the dangers sailors faced both in battle and aboard the ship. At the end of the tour, refreshments are served on the deck as the sun sets. $15 per person. Must be 21 and over. Call 342-1942, ext. 13, to sign up.

On the Road: New Orleans

Friday, May 19, to Sunday, May 21

Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo: This free arts and music festival held at Bayou St. John features performers including Zigaboo Modeliste & The Funk Revue, Tank & The Bangas, Cracker and more.

Sunday, May 21

Soulful Grooves and Funky Brews: NOLA Brewing Co. (3001 Tchoupitalous St.) hosts DJ Soul Sister at the Sunday afternoon dance party benefiting Women with a Vision Inc. 4-8 p.m.

Monday, May 22

Dave & Buster’s New Orleans Grand Opening: Bring the whole gang to Loyola and Poydras for happy hour from 4:30-7 p.m. and late night happy hour from 10 p.m. to close.

On the Road: Lafayette

Friday, May 19

Vermillion Oak Market Pop Up: LuLaRoe hosts the pop-up at 506 East Vermillion St., featuring art, food trucks, bath and body care, Brazilian barbecue, coffee, wine and beer. 4:30-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Bicycle Safety Festival: BikeLafayette, Broussard & David and Lafayette Consolidated Government sponsor the event featuring free bike registration, a bike safety course, helmet giveaways, bike lights, food, drinks and live music. 9 a.m.-noon at Parc Sans Souci (201 E. Vermillion St.)

Lafayette Jockey Lot Flea Market’s grand opening of its Parish Picks section: Lafayette Jockey Lot Flea Market welcomes everyone to browse the vendors in this new space, with products made by, grown by or sourced by Louisianians. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cynthea Corfah contributed to this report.