Fifth Annual Crawfish Boil and Music Festival is this Saturday, May 6. File photo by Collin Richie

Saturday, May 6

Baton Rouge Arts Market returns: The first Saturday of every month brings the arts market to downtown. In conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market, the event will be held 8 a.m.-noon on 5th Street between Laurel and Main streets.

Engineering Softball Classic: The fifth annual charity softball tournament is at the Oak Villa BREC Complex. The tournament brings together teams from local engineering and industrial construction companies to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 9 a.m.

Bloom Brunch: Enjoy a morning of brunch, giveaways and socializing at this event for new and expectant moms, hosted by Red Stick Moms Blog at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center. 10 a.m.-noon. Ticket prices vary. Visit batonrouge.citymomsblog.com for info.

Get dolled up for Derby Day:

• Enjoy catering by Ruffino’s, a silent auction and music by the JGray Jazz Trio while you watch the Kentucky Derby live at the GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship’s Derby Day fundraiser in Saint Gabriel. 3:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $100.

• Check out Derby Day at Farr Park for food, drinks, music and family fun with BREC. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

• Galatoire’s Bistro celebrates with complimentary tea sandwiches, Race Day cocktails and classic Derby attire. Noon-10 p.m.

Fifth Annual Crawfish Boil and Music Festival: The Southern University Alumni Federation Home Chapter hosts the festival from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at BREC’s Greenwood Community Park in Baker. U4RIA, the Southern University Human Jukebox and the Michael Foster Project perform. Entertainment includes kids’ games and vendors selling T-shirts and accessories. Tickets are $35. Call 443-2167 or visit suhomechapter.com.

Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart: Watch some of your favorite Disney characters perform live at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Ticket prices vary. 5 p.m. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Hope & Heritage Gala: Experience the Lebanese-themed second annual gala for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at the Renaissance Hotel. 7 p.m. Tickets are $100.

Sunday, May 7

Girls on the Run 5k: Lace up your sneakers for this race at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Girls on the Run aims to inspire, strengthen and motivate girls through its programs. The race starts at 2 p.m. Registration prices vary.

Free First Sunday downtown: Admission is free at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, the LSU Museum of Art, the USS Kidd and the Capital Park Museum on the first Sunday of every month.

Thursday, May 11

Twilight Tour at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum: Listen to sailor tales, sip refreshments and learn about the USS KIDD. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Must be 21 or older to participate.

On the road: New Orleans

Thursday, May 4, to Sunday, May 7

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival: See, hear and taste all that New Orleans has to offer at the second weekend of the festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots. Artists such as Stevie Wonder, Darius Rucker, Kings of Leon and Earth, Wind and Fire will be performing. Ticket prices vary.

Saturday, May 6

NolaFunk series at Republic NOLA: Catch Big Freedia, “the Queen Diva,” as she takes the stage alongside Tank and the Bangas and The Soul Rebels in New Orleans. Show starts at 9 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

Tuesday, May 9

The Weeknd at the Smoothie King Center: The Canadian singer, songwriter and producer performs in New Orleans. 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

On the road: Lafayette

Thursday, May 11

Bark in the Dark: Join Acadiana Animal Aid for food, drinks and a silent auction at the third annual event benefiting the organization at the River Oaks Catering and Event Center. 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $150.

Shemekia Copeland at the Acadiana Center for the Arts: Watch the New York-based singer perform live. 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Cynthea Corfah contributed to this report.