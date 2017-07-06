Thursday, July 6

Social Painting Class – Summer Shine: Painting and Pinot (7248 Perkins Road, Ste. F) hosts weekly painting classes for all skill levels. Bring your favorite adult beverage and create your own masterpiece. Create your own “Summer Shine” painting on a 16×20 canvas. All supplies are provided in $35 ticket. 7-9 p.m.

Red, White & Sparkling Pairing Dinner: Chefs Chad Galiano and Justin Lambert have paired up with Larry Tingle and The Gregory (150 Third St.) to present a five-course pairing dinner. Call 408-1800 for reservations. $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. 6:30-9 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Stories in Art: On the first Friday of every month, The LSU Museum of Art (100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor) hosts a free program for kids ages 0-6 and their parents/caregivers. Enjoy a book and art project designed to make families comfortable exploring in a museum setting. 10:30-11 a.m.

One Day Paper Collage Workshop: Create abstract collage on canvas. The Journey Lab (731 Franklin St.) hosts a one-day collage workshop using paper and tonal translucent washes. Bring your own 18-by-24 gallery-wrapped canvas. All other supplies included. Light refreshments will be served, but participants are encouraged to bring a lunch. Contact Pam Westbrook at 229-5007 or [email protected] to register. $75. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Make it a Movie Night: Finding Dory: BREC’s Independence Park Theatre (7800 Independence Blvd.) is showing Disney’s Finding Dory as part of its monthly free film series. The film screening is free for guests of all ages. Concessions will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks allowed. 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

2017 Summer Social Draft Tournament: Red Stick Area Kickball hosts its annual summer social draft tournament at BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park (7122 Perkins Road). Interested players must register ($25) at brkickball.com/tournaments. Proceeds benefit ARC of Baton Rouge. 9 a.m.

Patriotic Kids Cooking Class: Rouses Market (14630 Village Market St.) hosts a hands-on kid’s cooking class. Kids will make red, white and blue popcorn balls and pasta salad. Ages 5-14. Tickets are $10. 10-11:30 a.m.

New Studio Open House: Beth Curry Photography (2424 Broussard St.) welcomes you to its new studio with product samples, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Giveaways every hour. Prizes include sessions, prints, products and more. 2-6 p.m.

Toast Under the Oaks: Nottoway Plantation (31025 Highway 1) hosts its annual beer festival. Sample a large variety of beers and some spectacular home-brews. Event includes a home-brew competition, unlimited beer sampling, food, live entertainment and more. Tickets available. 5-8 p.m.

Twine Cooking Classes – Wine and Cheese Pairing: Sample five wine and cheese pairings at Twine Market and Deli (2921 Government St.), along with a reception wine and a dessert wine. Learn everything you need to know for your next party. Tickets are $60. 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Lips & Sips Event: Unique Creations Gift Boutique (9436 Florida Blvd.) hosts a Lips and Sips gathering, focusing on LipSense and other SeneGence products. Get product advice and the chance to win some door prizes. 2-4 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Look Good Feel Better: This free program helps women look their best during cancer treatment. At Look Good Feel Better sessions, experienced cosmetologists teach cancer patients beauty tips to minimize the appearance-related side effects of their treatments. Visit lookgoodfeelbetter.org for more information. To register, call 1-800-227-2345. American Cancer Society Baton Rouge (10528 Kentshire Court) 10 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday, July 11

Kid’s Taste of Summer Cooking Class: Bring your kids 8-years-old and up to The Crown: A Royal Bistro (16016 Perkins Road) for a hands-on instructional class. Participants will prepare yummy roll-ups, summer salsa and “fruit soup” using fresh local ingredients. Tickets are $35. 2-4 p.m.

RSSC Classes – Cooking & Insta for Teens: Red Stick Spice Company (660 Jefferson Highway) welcomes teens (13-17 years old) for a unique cooking class experience. Kids will prep delicious dishes and hear tips on plating, lighting, angles and props for the perfect food pic. Gather a group of friends and sign up today. For the full menu, class requirements and registration, visit redstickspice.com. $50. 4-6 p.m.

Louisiana Marathon – 7th Annual Halfway to Geaux Party: Head to 303 North Blvd. (Near Happy’s on North Blvd.) for group run, some local food and delicious beer, as well as the latest event updates and a first look at the 2018 Race Medals. All runners are welcome to participate. For more information, email [email protected]. 5:45 p.m.

Modern Calligraphy Class: Paper n’ Things (7649 Jefferson Highway) hosts a modern calligraphy class for beginners. Participants will learn to prepare the calligraphy nibs and desk area and learn the basics of the alphabet and numerals. All supplies included. Email [email protected] to register. $110. 6-8:30 p.m.

Scar Art (ScART) Painting Activity: You Night Empowering Events and Painting with a Twist (711 Jefferson Highway) welcomes women who have had cancer to participate in this empowering activity. Women are given the opportunity to examine and draw their surgery scars (through a homework assignment), which are then transferred by Painting with a Twist artists to canvas. Tickets are $45. 6-9 p.m.

Retro Cinema Series – Jaws: Movie Tavern (2610 Citiplace Court & 9998 Crossing Way) continues its summer Retro Cinema lineup with two screenings of Jaws. This Movie Tavern series continues through early September with screenings twice per week every other week. Visit movietavern.com for the full lineup and future dates. July 11-12. 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Twine Cooking Classes – Grill Masters – Beers and Barbecue: Twine Market and Deli (2921 Government St.) welcomes you to master your grilling techniques for the summer at this hands-on demo of barbecue rib techniques. Enjoy Chappapeela Farms Brewery beer samples with your demo. Tickets are $50. 5:30-7 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Lunch & Learn – Crafting Your Story Through Video: Downtown Business Association Baton Rouge and Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organizations host this Lunch and Learn event at the Old State Capitol (100 North Blvd.), with Kevin McQuarn of Fantomlight Productions. Get tips and training on how to best craft your organization’s story using video. Tickets are $10 for non LANO/DBA members. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Exotic Wildlife Photography Travel Presentation: Join professional wildlife and conservation photographer Jami Tarris at The Backpacker (7656 Jefferson Highway) for a behind-the-scenes look at Tarris’ wildlife, landscape, conservation and aerial photography. She’ll share tips and real life encounters with wildlife in this entertaining and educational evening. 6-8 p.m.

On the Road: New Orleans

Saturday, July 8

San Fermin in Nueva Orleans 2017 – The Running of the Bulls: The 11th Annual Running of the Bulls is the city’s most incredible summer spectacle. Join thousands of runners as they roam the streets of New Orleans and party with hundreds of RollerBulls (roller derby skaters with horns on their helmets). The run is on Saturday, but festivities take place Friday night through Sunday afternoon. Click here for tickets and the full events lineup. 6:30 a.m.-noon.

Sunday, July 9

To Catch a Thief (1955) at Prytania Theatre: See Alfred Hitchcock’s classic To Catch a Thief with Cary Grant and Grace Kelly at Prytania Theatre (5339 Prytania St.). Advance tickets available at theprytania.com. $6. 10 a.m.

3rd Annual Little Afraka Street Festival: Celebrate Afrakan love and happiness with music, dance, games, food, arts, crafts, enrichment and beautiful people at BlackStart Books and Caffe (800 Belleville St.). Proceeds benefit the fund securing the building that houses BlackStar Books and Caffe. noon-7 p.m.

On the Road: Lafayette

Saturday, July 8

Yoga in the Galleries: On the second Saturday of each month, the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum (710 E. Saint Mary Blvd.) hosts yoga classes in the galleries. Attend a French-led class at 10 a.m. or one in English at 11 a.m. Bring your own yoga mat and blocks. Donation of $10-$20 required for admission. 10 a.m.-noon.

On Water Paddle Demo: Paddle kayaks and paddle boards for free and get tips from The Backpacker staff. Sugar Mill Pond Development (220 Prescott Blvd.). 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

French Guided Tour: On the first and third Saturday of each month, Vermillionville (300 Fisher Road) offers walk-in visitors a chance to experience a guided tour for only $2 on top of normal admission fees. This is one of three guided tours in French offered to guests. Reservations are first come first served when the admissions desk opens at 10 a.m. The tour takes place 1-2:30 p.m.