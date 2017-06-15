Thursday, June 15

Mother Son Dance: Benefiting Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, this fun-filled evening at the Crown Plaza Hotel (4728 Constitution Ave.) includes face painting, balloon artists, dancing contests, music and more. For moms and sons 13 years old and younger. Visit ololchildrens.org, call 374-1732 or email [email protected] for more information. $50 per attendee. 6-8 p.m.

Fourth Annual EDA University Center Conference: From June 15-17, Southern University College of Business hosts the Fourth Annual Economic Development Administration University Center Conference. Speakers will discuss developing and sustaining innovation and entrepreneurship in Louisiana, especially in times of disaster preparedness and recovery. Room 313 T.T. Allain Hall at Southern. Registration is $25. Visit subruniversitycenter.org for the conference schedule and additional information.

Friday, June 16

RSSC Classes – Quick & Dirty Demos: North African Spices: Spend your lunch hour with Red Stick Spice Company (660 Jefferson Highway) at this “Sit, Watch, Learn and Taste” demo. You’ll enjoy a sample of the meal prepared. For more information and ticket availability, visit redstickspice.com. $20. Noon-1 p.m.

Cooking (Breakfast or Dinner) with Dad: This Father’s Day weekend, Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge is offering kids and their dads the opportunity to spend some quality time together in the kitchen. Create and enjoy a delicious dinner (Friday, June 16, 6-8 p.m.) or breakfast (Saturday, June 17, 9-11 a.m.) together. Tickets are $60 for one adult and one child plus $25 for each additional child.

Movies at Main: Field of Dreams: East Baton Rouge Parish Library (7711 Goodwood Blvd.) is showing Field of Dreams in the plaza of the Main Library for free. Bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to get comfy. 7-9 p.m.

Families Helping Families Luau: In partnership with Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge, individuals with disabilities and their families and friends are invited to BREC’s Liberty Lagoon (111 Lobdell Ave.) for swimming, music, snacks and fun. Call 216-7474 for more information or to purchase a wristband. 7-9:30 p.m.

Rooftop Party at L’Auberge featuring Bootywerk: Head to the Rooftop at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel for a poolside party under the stars. The event series features drink specials and live DJs every Friday in June. This week, catch DJ Bootywerk. Weather permitting. Must be 21 or older to enter. $10 cover. 8 p.m.-midnight.

Saturday, June 17

Garden Fest Baton Rouge: The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens (4560 Essen Lane) brings you Garden Fest, a family-friendly festival dedicated to everything fresh. The Louisiana Egg Commission is providing morning omelets, while Mason’s Grill serves up Bloody Marys. Other activities include educational programs, vegetable tastings and free plant advice. 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for 4-years-old and up.

Goodwood Father’s Day Car Show: Goodwood Hardware & Outdoors (7539 Jefferson Highway) welcomes you to its Annual Father’s Day Car Show. Event includes cooking demonstrations from Big Green Egg, Gov’t Taco’s Jay Ducote and Bayhi Shake. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dog Day at the Swamp: Dog Days at BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center (10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway) welcomes leashed pets and their owners to enjoy the trails. All ages welcome. General admission fees required for entrance. 9 a.m.-noon.

Zachary Appreciation Day at the Zoo: BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo (3601 Thomas Road) welcomes all Zachary residents with buy one, get one free admission. Must have a valid driver’s license with a household address that includes a Zachary ZIP code. For more information, visit brzoo.org. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free Lecture on the History of Spanish Town and the Capitol Park: Preserve Louisiana and Capitol Park Museum present a free lecture on the history of Spanish Town and the Capitol Park areas at Foundation for Historical Louisiana (502 North Blvd.). Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne and Matt Isch, author of Images of America: Capitol Park and Spanish Town will speak. 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Smoke & Boil: A New Baton Rouge Tradition – The Second One: At Corporate Brew & Draft (2561 Citiplace Court), chefs Jamie Brown and Erik Lefort prepare their unique takes on what Smoke & Boil means to them. Event also includes works by Art by Lafon, Taylor Gill and Stephen Blades. 3-10 p.m.

Geaux Arts Dinner Party & Live Auction: Wear your best purple, gold and black cocktail attire for The LSU Museum of Art’s (100 Lafayette St.) Geaux Arts Dinner Party and Live Auction. On the Pennington Rooftop Terrace, you can enjoy a three-course meal from Chef John Folse Events and a live auction with all event proceeds benefiting the museum’s educational and community outreach programs. Tickets are $125 per person or $200 per couple. 6-9 p.m.

BREC’s Father’s Day Parent/Daughter Dance: Ladies of all ages are invited to bring their parent to BREC’s Jefferson Highway Park (8133 Jefferson Highway) for BREC’s Annual Father’s Day Dance. $12 per couple. For more information or to register, call 926-9834 or email recreation [email protected] 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Father’s Day Buffet at Hollywood Casino: Treat Dad to Carolina-style pulled pork, barbecue ribs, spicy wings, New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp and more. Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge (1717 River Road North). For more information, visit hollywoodbr.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday, June 19

Summer Salads Adult Cooking Class: The Royal Standard’s new eatery The Crown: A Royal Bistro (16016 Perkins Road) shows you how to prepare easy and delicious salads with fresh, Louisiana produce and Marlene Most’s locally made seasoning blends. Tickets are $45 for this hands-on instructional class. 10 a.m.-noon.

M3 Experience – Martinis, Massages & Mastery Arts: The Capital Club (3575 N. Acadian Thruway) welcomes everyone 25 and older for a night of beauty and relaxation. Event includes artist showcases from Signature Styles, Keisha D Stylist, and Bodied by Christin Louise. Admission is $5, and proceeds benefit Baton Rouge Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation. 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20

RSSC Classes – Pastry Fundamentals: Biscuits & Scones: Red Stick Spice Company (660 Jefferson Highway) welcomes you to a fun and informative class on biscuits and scones to bake at home. For more information and ticket availability, visit redstickspice.com. $50. 6-8 p.m.

Baton Rouge Drink & Draw: Nhi Nguyen, a local graphic designer, and Tin Roof Brewing Company (1624 Wyoming St.) hope to bring Baton Rouge creatives together in a unique atmosphere. At this special event for members and friends of the Baton Rouge art community, Tin Roof will have regular price beers available at the bar, as well as pencils and drawing paper available first come first serve. Grab your preferred sketching materials and make meaningful, new connections over a beer or two. 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

Creature Feature Summer Series – Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown: Visit the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts (100 Lafayette St.) as it continues its summer movie series with Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown. Arrive early for an animal encounter with BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo. Tickets are $4. 10 a.m.-noon.

Butchery and Bourbon – A Pig’s Tale: Twine Market and Deli (2921 Government St.) offers a demonstration of butchery techniques from butcher and owner Steve Diehl. Food and bourbon sampling also offered throughout the demonstration. Tickets are $50. 5:30-7 p.m.

On the Road: New Orleans

Saturday, June 17

Chewbacchus Weird Science Fair & Expo: The First Annual Chewbacchus Weird Science Fair and Expo aims to expose people to mainstream and fringe science. This free event at Castillo Blanco Art Studios (4321 St. Claude Ave.) benefits the 42nd Mobile Squadron, which facilitates inclusion of children with limited mobility in the annual Chewbacchus Mardi Gras Parade. $10 suggested donation at the door. Noon-5 p.m.

Summer Soulstice: Sustaining Our Urban Landscape (SOUL) is an organization dedicated to planting 600 live native trees, growing forestry education, advocating for policies that protect urban forests and providing maintenance for local green spaces. SOUL’s first Summer Soulstice fundraiser includes live music, craft cocktails, a raw oyster bar, local fare and silent and live auctions benefitting SOUL. Visit the Eventbrite page for more information and tickets. 2446 Royal St. 6:30-9:30 p.m.

OHL’s Third Annual Pirate Ball: Odyssey House Louisiana, Inc. (OHL) is a nonprofit behavioral health care facility that focuses on addiction treatment. Wear your best pirate garb to OHL’s Pirate Ball at The Cannery (3803 Toulouse St.). The event includes great food, libations, live entertainment, a silent auction and a raffle. Tickets are $50. 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Father’s Day at Urban South: Spend Father’s Day at Urban South Brewery (1645 Tchoupitoulas St.). Enjoy fresh batches of the brewery’s newest taproom-only beers available in four-packs, brunch with Gonzo’s Smokehouse & BBQ Pop-Up, and sliders from Respite X Respose Catering. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

On the Road: Lafayette

Happening All Weekend

Cheesecake Pop-Up: Bon Fete (5520 Johnston St., Suite K) hosts LA Cheesecake Bakery for its first-ever Cheesecake Pop-Up. Pick up a Father’s Day dessert or just stop in to sample the best of Bon Fete’s menu. Special deals and discounts on cheesecakes and other desserts all weekend. Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m.-2p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Adult & Child Cooking Classes: Mix It Up Lafayette (127 Arnould Blvd.) will help you put together the perfect Father’s Day desserts. From 12:15-1:30 p.m., you can make Cool Summer Treats like chocolate-covered frozen bananas, ice cream and no-bake key lime pie in a cup ($40). Then from 2:30-3:30 p.m., whip up a few cake pops to take home ($30).

New Brew Release Party: Cajun Brewing (206 Rayburn St.) welcomes you to try its latest creation, see its tap room renovations, tour the brewery and dance to local musicians Karl Songne’ and The Rayo Brothers. There will also be a raffle for a Cajun Brewing gift basket. 2-11 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Puttin’ at Pete’s: Take Dad to Pete’s Lafayette (3903 Johnston St.) for Father’s Day lunch. Dads can also play Puttin’ at Pete’s for a chance to win a prize from K2 Coolers. All fathers will receive a commemorative golf ball, and other prizes from golfballs.com and Schilling Distributing. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.