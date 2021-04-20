This weekend’s Denham Springs Spring Festival brings food, music, art and fun for the whole family

The two-decades-old festival, which offers free admission and free parking, will be bigger than ever this year. More than 160 local artists and craftsmen will showcase works such as furniture, collectibles, folk art, rugs, jewelry, glass, textiles, pottery, garden items, architectural antiques and more. There will even be vendors selling children’s handmade clothes and purses, hats and collegiate wear featuring the Saints, LSU and Southern University.

There will be live music performances from local bands including Jim Taylor and Anita Leblanc, classic country artist Carlton Jones and His Red Hot Country Pickers, bluegrass band River City Boys, rock and pop performers Towns End, and blues-jazz-soul group The Undertones. Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band and Odyssey Academy of Dance will also make appearances.

Classic Southern fair foods such as burgers, jambalaya and funnel cakes will be served, and there will be a Kids Fun Zone. All of the village’s shops will be open and displaying art and antiques for plenty of shopping and browsing. The Spring Fest will also have the Rescue, Rehome and Repeat Agency on hand for those looking to offer forever homes to abandoned or displaced animals.

“We really are hoping to give the community something family-oriented and fun for the day,” Bye says.

Donna Jennings, executive director of Main Street Denham Springs, says the return of the Spring Fest is even more meaningful after last year’s pandemic cancellation.

This year, everyone who attends the event will be encouraged to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and wear a mask, organizers say. Each booth will provide hand sanitizer.

“We just want everybody to come hungry, come ready,” Jennings says, “just to look around, enjoy, relax and stroll down the village.”

The event is 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The Denham Springs Antique Village is located along Range Avenue and the surrounding side streets. Find more information here.

