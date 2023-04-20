A weekend of festivals: Blues Fest, a literary fest and Earth Day events around Baton Rouge

Celebrate creative writing at a weekend festival

LSU’s MFA Creative Writing Program is hosting its Delta Mouth Literary Festival from Friday, April 21, to Sunday, April 23.

This annual festival is finally back for the first time since 2019. The three-day event will host readings and panels by nationally acclaimed authors, music and plenty of food and drinks. Each day will bring guests to different locations around LSU’s campus and beyond, with a special Earth Day celebration on Saturday and its closing day at Red Stick Reads for a final reading and crawfish boil.

This event is free and open to the public. Find the full schedule here.

Spend the weekend at the iconic blues festival

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival takes over downtown Baton Rouge Friday, April 21, to Sunday, April 23.

The ever-growing festival has seen over 50,000 guests since 1981. Check out the schedule of performers for this year’s lineup. Soak in the spring weather outside, singing classics while eating and drinking.

The festival is free, open to the public in and around Rhorer Plaza, North Boulevard and Lafayette Street (View its map here). Its fan pass is available for $200.

Honor Earth day on Saturday

Local Supply and Baton Rouge Succulent Co. are hosting an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 22.

Guests can explore plant pop-ups and an Earth Day creative pop-up. Local Supply will have eco-friendly giveaways and plenty of plant sales while a wildflower seed bar workshop will teach guests how to properly germinate and plant seeds.

The event is free to attend, although guests must reserve a spot at the wildflower seed bar for $10. It is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Electric Depot, at 1509 Government St.

Dance through the decades on Saturday

The Big Buddy Program is hosting its 15th annual Dancing for Big Buddy event on Saturday, April 22.

This fundraising event will feature 11 dancers throughout the night. Big Buddy is a program working to bring assistance to youth ages 5 to18 struggling through poverty, academic failure, crime and more.

General admission is $20 and premium seats are $250. Vote for your favorite dancers for $5 each vote. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and performances begin at 7 p.m. It is located at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on North Stadium Drive.

Bring the kids to learn about the earth on Saturday

The Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 22.

Children can explore its 18 learning zones to discover earth through its playful activities. This year’s theme is “Homes and Habitats” and the museum will reveal its Big Back Yard Springtime Spruce Up.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and its regular, $14 admission applies. The museum is located at 1900 Dalrymple Drive.