Weekend day trip idea: Adventure to a blueberry U-pick farm before the season ends

Need an idea for a day trip? Start with blueberry season.
Blueberries are a staple of Louisiana produce and of summer cuisine—and there are many farms to go blueberry picking at within driving distance of Baton Rouge.
Blueberry season in south Louisiana typically runs from late May to early July, which means there are a few days left to make a quick trip to one of these farms. Just be sure to call ahead to confirm hours and availability.
Blueberry Ridge Orchard
Location: 2199 Holly Ridge Road, Jackson
Distance from Baton Rouge: 50 minutes
Hours: Monday-Saturday, from sunrise-sunset
Phone: 225-629-5311 or 225-603-2935
Social: @Blueberry Ridge Orchard on Facebook
3D Blueberry Farm
Location: 41031 Highway 1056, Franklinton
Distance from Baton Rouge: 1 hour and 15 minutes
Hours: Daily, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Phone: 985-839-2987
Socials: @3D Blueberry Farm on Facebook
Location: 1113 Donnell Rd Broussard, LA 70518
Distance from Baton Rouge: 1 hour and 15 minutes
Hours: Daily, 6 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Social: @Bayou Blues Blueberry Farm, Broussard La on Facebook
Location: 232 Shuqualak Farms Road, Frierson
Distance from Baton Rouge: 3 hours and 30 mins
Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Phone: 318-797-8273
Social: @Shuqualak Farms on Facebook
One to save for next year: Loblolly Ridge Farm at 1000 Andrew Bankston Road in Amite, about a 50-minute drive from Baton Rouge. It just closed for the season, but will reopen for 2023 blueberry picking.