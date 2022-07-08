Weekend day trip idea: Adventure to a blueberry U-pick farm before the season ends

Need an idea for a day trip? Start with blueberry season.

Blueberries are a staple of Louisiana produce and of summer cuisine—and there are many farms to go blueberry picking at within driving distance of Baton Rouge.

Blueberry season in south Louisiana typically runs from late May to early July, which means there are a few days left to make a quick trip to one of these farms. Just be sure to call ahead to confirm hours and availability.

Location: 2199 Holly Ridge Road, Jackson

Distance from Baton Rouge: 50 minutes

Hours: Monday-Saturday, from sunrise-sunset

Phone: 225-629-5311 or 225-603-2935

Social: @Blueberry Ridge Orchard on Facebook

Location: 41031 Highway 1056, Franklinton

Distance from Baton Rouge: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Phone: 985-839-2987

Socials: @3D Blueberry Farm on Facebook

Bayou Blues Blueberry Farm

Location: 1113 Donnell Rd Broussard, LA 70518

Distance from Baton Rouge: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Hours: Daily, 6 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Social: @Bayou Blues Blueberry Farm, Broussard La on Facebook

Shuqualak Farms

Location: 232 Shuqualak Farms Road, Frierson

Distance from Baton Rouge: 3 hours and 30 mins

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Phone: 318-797-8273

Social: @Shuqualak Farms on Facebook

One to save for next year: Loblolly Ridge Farm at 1000 Andrew Bankston Road in Amite, about a 50-minute drive from Baton Rouge. It just closed for the season, but will reopen for 2023 blueberry picking.