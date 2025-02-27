This weekend in Baton Rouge: Southdowns and Spanish Town parades, Live with Jake Shane and 225 Fest

Embark on a safari parade Friday

Roar “Throw me something, mister” this Friday, Feb. 28, at the Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade.

The family-friendly parade takes on a Southdowns Safari theme this year. There will be hand-crafted floats, music, dancers and traditional torch-bearers throughout the event.

The Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade rolls at 7 p.m. This event is free to attend and open to the public. The parade begins at Glasgow Middle School and ends on Perkins Road. Find more information here.

Go live with Jake Shane on Saturday

See social media influencer Jake Shane this Saturday, March 1, at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts.

Shane is a digital entertainer, comedian and host of the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, where he talks with celebrities and other social media influencers. Expect a hilarious night of fun and comedy at this event.

Live With Jake Shane starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $34 to $64. The River Center Theatre is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Wear pink on Saturday

Attend the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade this Saturday, March 1, beginning on Spanish Town Road.

This parade is known for its flamboyant floats, humorous themes and signature pink flamingo decorations. Attendees can expect a lively ambiance, unique throws and a fun crowd. Read 225‘s full preview of Spanish Town Mardi Gras here.

The Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade rolls at noon. This event is free to attend and open to the public. The parade begins on Spanish Town Road and ends on River Road. Find more information here.

Attend 225 Fest on Sunday

Head over to Baton Rouge Community College’s Mid City campus for 225 Fest on Sunday, March 2.

This event will celebrate Baton Rouge culture, showcasing the city’s heritage, local talent and unique flavors. Attendees can listen to live music, enjoy local art and dig into food from vendors. The event was planned to be held at BREC’s Airline Highway Park. But on Wednesday organizers announced a last-minute move to Mid City. Read 225‘s full preview of 225 Day celebrations here.

225 Fest will be from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. You can RSVP for free for this event. BRCC’s Mid City Campus is at 203 Community College Drive. Find more information here.