Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Pottery painting, ice dying and more

Paint a pot Friday

Bring your creativity to BellyFire Studios on Friday, April 18, for Cheba Hut PAINT-A-POT Night.

Enjoy a chill and creative evening while you paint your own pottery piece, munch on free Cheba Hut subs, fuel up with snacks and sip drinks.

PAINT-A-POT Night is from 4:20-7 p.m. This event is free to attend and open to the public. BellyFire Studios is at 257 Lee Drive, Suite P. Find more information here.

You can fly Friday

“Second star to the right and straight on till” the Manship Theatre for Spoof Night! with Hook on Friday, April 18.

Experience an interactive movie experience with The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe. Expect live commentary, drinking games and plenty of laughs that poke fun at the 1991 film. Costumes are encouraged as you enjoy this retelling of the familiar classic featuring Robin Williams as Peter Pan, Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook and Julia Roberts as Tinker Bell.

Spoof Night! with Hook starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $17, including fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Laugh at yourself Friday

Head over to the Boomerang Comedy Theater on Friday, April 18, for The Campfireball.

This will be a live show about you—the audience. Participation is voluntary in this part game show, part talk show and part immersive theater experience.

The Campfireball starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15. Boomerang Comedy Theater is at 455 Hearthstone Drive. Find more information here.

Tie-dye Saturday

Want to spruce up your old clothes? Head to BREC’s Independence Community Park for Let’s Geaux Ice Dye on Saturday, April 19.

Forget traditional tie-dye. This technique uses ice and powdered dye to create colorful designs. Watch as the ice melts and creates a one-of-a-kind pattern on T-shirts and other materials.

Let’s Geaux Ice Dye is from 10 a.m.-noon. This event is free and open to the public. Independence Community Park is at 7500 Independence Blvd. Find more information here.