This weekend in Baton Rouge: Gin Blossoms, MidCity Makers, art shows and more

Rock out with the Gin Blossoms Friday

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is bringing back the ’90s with a performance by Gin Blossoms this Friday, April 15.

Hear the throwback band play all their chart-topping hits like “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You.” Start your weekend off right by reliving the glory days with hits of the 1990s.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Shop local Saturday

Shop all things locally made this Saturday, April 16, at MidCity Makers Market.

This month’s market held at Circa 1857 is bringing all the festival feels. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music from Denton & the D’lights, plus crawfish and live interactive pottery wheel demonstrations.

Shop from 5-9 p.m. Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St.

Attend an art show Saturday

Head over to Yes We Cannibal this Saturday, April 16, to see the opening of Cedric Ley Jr.’s art show.

The show is titled “I’m So Glad You’re Here” and features black and white photographs. Ley is a self-taught photographer and this is his first solo show. The collection of photos will be on display through Sunday, May 1.

The opening reception is from 6-9 p.m. Yes We Cannibal is at 1600 Government St.

Paint some festive decor Sunday

After the bunny visits your house, head over to Painting with a Twist this Sunday, April 17, to paint a little bunny of your own.

In this two-hour class, you’ll be guided through the process of making a sweet rabbit friend that’s perfect for any Easter or spring decoration. Choose from a canvas or wood plank, and all the other supplies will be provided.

The class is from 1-3 p.m. The price of the class starts at $41 and increases based on what you choose to paint on. Book your spot here. Painting with a Twist is at 711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 3A.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE