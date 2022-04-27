This weekend in Baton Rouge: Garth Brooks, Local Pop-Up Market, Blooms & Bites and more

Listen to a classic ‘90s band Friday

Come out to the Manship Theatre to see alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket this Friday, April 29.

Formed in 1986, this band reached success in the 1990s with hits like “All I Want” and “Walk on the Ocean.” Expect to hear old favorites along with some new music from the band’s most recent EPs and recordings.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased here. Manship Theater is at 100 Lafayette St.

Sing “Callin’ Baton Rouge” in Tiger Stadium Saturday

Jam out with Garth Brooks as he lights up Tiger Stadium this Saturday, April 30.

Brooks will be singing all his classics, which, we can only assume includes “Callin’ Baton Rouge.” Pack into Death Valley and listen to this country music legend.

Though official tickets may be sold out, you may be able to find some online. Whether you’re heading inside for the show or not, a tailgate outside Tiger Stadium is a must.

Shop local at a monthly market Saturday

Local Pop-Up’s April market is this Saturday, April 30, at Electric Depot and is full of fun extras.

Start your morning with a free yoga class by Yoga Studio 90 and Don’t Stop Just Geaux. Red Stick Reads will also be at this month’s market for story time inside Local Supply. Bring the whole family and enjoy a day full of fitness, shopping and fun.

The free yoga is from 9-10 a.m., and the market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Don’t miss out on the story time at 12:30 p.m.

Make your way through a shop hop Sunday

The Second Annual Blooms & Bites Shop Hop will be this Sunday, May 1, at various woman-owned businesses throughout Baton Rouge.

With your ticket, you’ll receive free items and discounts at each store. Participating shops include Sweet Baton Rouge, Local Supply, Red Stick Spice, Baton Rouge Succulent Co., SoSis, and Bites and Boards. Your ticket also gives you a chance to participate in giveaways to win gift cards and prizes from the stores.

The Shop Hop is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets are $30. You can find more information about the event and purchase tickets here.

Enjoy local food, libations, music and entertainment Sunday

Head over to Houmas House and Gardens this Sunday, May 1, for the Second Annual Spring Fête presented by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society.

This event allows visitors to sip on wines and spirits as they try different dishes made by top local chefs. Participating restaurants include Rouj Creole, Proverbial Wine Bistro, Ruffino’s, The Francis Southern Table and Bar, TJ Ribs, Playa Bowls, Roux 61, Finbomb, Bergeron City Market and Solera. All proceeds from ticket sales go to local charities, so come out and taste some great food for a good cause.

The Spring Fête is from 2-5 p.m. Tickets start at $90 and can be purchased here. Houmas House is at 40136 LA-942 in Darrow.

