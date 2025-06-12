Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe, Set It Off Festival and more

Try new food trucks Friday

Take a stroll through Perkins Rowe perusing your choice of food trucks Friday, June 13, at Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe.

Test out sweet treats, soul food and more from around 15 different Capital Region food trucks while listening to live music from Derrick Lemon in Town Square. The lineup includes mobile eateries like Capitol Seafood, Ninja Snowballs, Soul Delightful and many more.

Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe up is from 6–8 p.m., rain or shine. Perkins Rowe is at 10001 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Attend a market Friday

Take a trip across the bridge to Plaquemine Friday, June 13, for Full Moon Market.

Celebrate the full moon with a market featuring handmade art and local food. The market features over 20 vendors, including Puf Sweet, Magnolia Studios, Sugar House Bakery and many more.

The free market is from 6-9 p.m. and is at 58065 Main St. in Plaquemine. Find more information here.

Watch an outdoor movie Friday

Lay out a blanket for Movies on the Plaza Friday, June 13, at the Main Library at Goodwood.

Every Friday in June features a new family-friendly outdoor movie played at the Main Library. This weekend features Inside Out 2. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie comfortably, and there will be an after-movie dance party. Refreshments will be sold on-site.

The free movie is from 7-9 p.m. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information and the upcoming movie lineup here.

Build an ecosystem Saturday

Create your own terrarium Saturday, June 14, at 225 Theatre Collective.

Learn from Hunter Sparacino on how to create your own ecosystem in a terrarium and take care of it. The workshop welcomes all skill levels, and all supplies are provided.

The workshop starts at 10 a.m. 225 Theatre Collective is at 7338 Highland Road. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

Celebrate Juneteenth Saturday

Head over to BREC’s Scotlandville Parkway Saturday, June 14, to celebrate Juneteenth at KidFest.

Hosted by Community Against Drugs and Violence, Scotlandville CDC and the Walls Project, this event welcomes families for a celebration featuring coloring book murals, a kids play village, clay workshops and more. It all kicks off with a 2K run and 1K walk.

KidFest is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at BREC’s Scotlandville Parkway at Badley Road. Find more information here.

Rock out at an all-ages metal concert Saturday

Visit Chelsea’s Live Saturday, June 14, for the Set It Off Festival.

This all-ages metal and hardcore festival features local bands like Decoy and Swampgrave, as well as traveling bands like Torture and Delta Hate. The all-day concert welcomes ages 1 to 100 and will have food trucks on-site. Read all about the performances in our preview here.

Set It Off Festival is from 2:30 p.m. to around midnight. Doors open at 2 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door. Find a full lineup and purchase tickets here.