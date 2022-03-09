This weekend in Baton Rouge: Crawfish, garden shows, live music and more

Enjoy a concert at Chelsea’s Live Thursday

Come out to Chelsea’s Live this Thursday, March 10, to see Nita Strauss.

Strauss is an American rock artist from Los Angeles. Though she is famous for her solo work, she has also been known to tour with rock legends like Alice Cooper. Rock out with Strauss as she shreds it on the electric guitar.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Rock out with Ambrosia Friday

Take a trip back to the 1970s with Ambrosia live in concert at the Manship Theatre this Friday, March 11.

Ambrosia is back and better than ever with some new musical techniques to bring to its performances. You can expect to hear all the classics like “Biggest Part of Me” and “How Much I Feel.”

This concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $53. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Buy some blooms this weekend

The LSU AgCenter’s Spring Garden Show is back at the John M. Parker Coliseum this Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13.

Find carnations, mums, hydrangeas and more to add to your front porch or garden. You will also find garden accessories and learn growing tips to make your plants stand out this season.

The Garden Show is from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both days. Admission is $5 or free for students with identification. The John M. Parker Coliseum is near the intersection of Highland Road and Stadium Drive.

Kick off crawfish season Sunday

Crawfête is coming back to Perkins Rowe this Sunday, March 13, with all kinds of crawdad delicacies.

Presented by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, Crawfête 2022 allows crawfish fans to taste gourmet dishes and different boils from competing restaurants and caterers. Along with crawfish, there will be plenty of beer, drinks and live entertainment for a day full of good times and good food at Perkins Rowe.

Crawfête 2022 is from 2-5 p.m. Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased here.