This weekend in Baton Rouge: A block party, geode making and more

Make your own geode Friday

The weekend is a great time to learn a new skill and make decorative art. Resin geodes have been growing in popularity for a while now, so it’s a fantastic time to learn to make your own at Create Studios on Friday, July 29.

Create Studios’ two-hour guided workshop, led by studio owner and professional resin artist Tanya Ruffin, will walk you through the entire process of creating two DIY resin geodes. To make it as easy as possible, the studio is providing each participant with all of the tools they will need to complete the project. Your only job is to dress appropriately. Though aprons are provided, the paints, resin and dyes can get extremely messy.

Create Studios is at 546 Bienville Street. Tickets range from $89.99 to $99.99 and account for all materials provided; click here to buy them. The only cancellations eligible for a refund are those made at least seven days before the event. The class starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Geodes cure overnight and must be picked up the next day.

Attend the prom of the century Friday

The ’80s are back and better than ever. Hop into a time machine at Chelsea’s Live and experience prom at a time where frizzy hair, crazy patterns and bright colors ruled the world this Friday, July 29.

Spend the night dancing to the beats of popular ’80s cover band Werewolf and DJs Matt Johnson and JT O’neal. As always, Chelsea’s Live offers a wide array of drinks and rockin’ music picks to keep the night grooving, so sit back and have fun in the decade of musical madness.

Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. You must be 18+ to attend this show. Tickets are $10 and can be bought here. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the party starts at 9 p.m.

Experience a Louisiana Saturday Night Saturday

If Louisiana knows how to do anything, it is most definitely how to have fun on a Saturday night. The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is ready to get the good times rolling this Saturday, July 30, with the help of three awesome southern artists.

Wayne Toups, Frank Foster and The Chase Tyler Band are bringing all that they have to the stage and they’re hoping you’ll be there to enjoy it. This Louisiana party is going to make you want to kick off your shoes and dance ’til the morning light.

The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 South St. Landry Avenue. The show lasts from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25; buy them here.

Rock with Kenny Wayne Shepherd at the River Center Saturday

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band is coming to Baton Rouge to show off his guitar skills this Saturday, July 30.

The band is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the otherworldly album “Trouble Is…” Full of dynamic guitar and bluesy influences, Kenny and his band will perform the album in its entirety. Anyone who loves a healthy mix of rock, country and blues would love this fast-paced, naturally talented group.

The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 South River Road. Clear bags only. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets will be on sale Friday, July 29. More information can be found here.

Go to a block party Sunday

As much as it pains to say, summer is nearing its end, but Main Event will not let it go without a bang. Show up and show out at Main Event’s Summer Block Party this Sunday, July 31.

This party is for all of the students, parents, teachers and administrators that are gearing up to enter a new school year. There will be tons of things to do, like complimentary arcade play, half-priced bowling, face painting, balloon artists and local vendors to check out. Have a good time and ring in this school year right.

Main Event is at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd Suite #660. The event starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 2 p.m.