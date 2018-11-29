Holiday shopping has never been easier.

Finding a gift for the art enthusiast in your life (or for yourself) is the main draw of the Holiday Downtown Arts Exchange, a local pop-up art market in the Main Street Market.

The market, a new addition to the Baton Rouge art scene, was organized by BREADA, the Downtown Development District, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the Mid City Makers Market. It will feature around 20 art vendors, offering everything from photography to candles.

If the event is successful, it might be expanded or become an annual attraction. For now, you can check out what its artists are selling any time between Dec. 3 and Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. On Dec. 5, the market’s hours will be extended to 5 p.m.

The Main Street Market is at the intersection of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge.