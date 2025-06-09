This week in the Capital Region: Zachary Restaurant Week, Mexican wine tasting, karaoke and more

Test out a new restaurant this week

Participate in Zachary Chamber Restaurant Week, now through Saturday, June 14.

Various restaurants around Zachary will participate in the area’s first-ever restaurant week and present three-course menus at a fixed price to give visitors a chance to test out unique dishes. Participating restaurants include Brunch Junkie, Mami’s Mexican Zachary, The Depot Diner and many others.

Find more information here.

Taste Mexican wines Monday

Head over to Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, today, Monday, June 9, for a Mexican wine tasting.

Sample exclusive Mexican wines from Mestizo’s collection and appetizers. Participants can also purchase their favorite wines of the night by the case.

The wine tasting is from 4-7 p.m. Mestizo is at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway. Tickets are $25, and customers must be 21 years or older to participate. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Go to girly bingo Tuesday

Get the girls together for a night of bingo Tuesday, June 10, at 13 Social.

Play bingo with your girlfriends while listening to “girly pop” hits from Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and others. Prizes include gifts cards, vinyl records and more.

Girly Pop Music Bingo is from 7-9 p.m. 13 Social is at 350 Third St. Find more information and RSVP here.

Sing in a karaoke competition Wednesday

Belt out your best karaoke number at Chelsea’s Live this Wednesday, June 11, for the first installment of this summer’s Shut Up & Sing Competition Karaoke.

Chelsea’s Live will host its annual karaoke competition almost every Wednesday night now through Aug. 6. The first-place winner will receive $250, second place earns $100 and third place takes home $50. The events feature drink specials, door prizes and occasional ticket giveaways.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5. This event is for those 18 and up. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information and RSVP here.