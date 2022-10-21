This week in Baton Rouge: A zombie pub crawl, Halloween movie classics, live music and more

Rock out with The Black Angels and The Vacant Lots on Monday

Chelsea’s Live is hosting The Black Angels and The Vacant Lots on Monday, Oct. 24.

The Black Angels, a psychedelic rock band from Austin, is on tour for its Wilderness of Mirrors album around the U.S., U.K. and Europe. The Vacant Lots will bring in alternative and indie vibes. You must be 18+ to enter Chelsea’s Live.

General admission is $25. Reserve your spot here. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 8 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

See a horror classic at the Manship Theatre on Thursday

Need a break from pumpkin slinging and spooky hikes? Manship is hosting a showing of the classic psychological thriller Psycho on Thursday, Oct. 27.

In Alfred Hitchcock’s landmark film, Marian Crane (Janet Leigh) is on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer to run away with her boyfriend, Sam Loomis (John Gavin). She stops at Bates Motel one stormy night, where she meets the creepy Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). The film is rated R.

Psycho will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $9.50 and available for purchase here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Watch a mix of local bands perform on Thursday

Chelsea’s Live is hosting The Stew event on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Support Baton Rouge artists and attend this night of performances by local bands. The showcase will include Mid City Prowlers, Kidnap , Self Checkout Rennaissance, Polly Pry and Tidus. You must be 18+ to enter.

Tickets are $10 and available here. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 8 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Watch a family friendly Halloween flick on Thursday

Tin Roof’s Movies on Tap is back for Halloween this Thursday, Oct. 27.

To mark the occasion the brewery will screen the original and beloved Hocus Pocus. Oak and Smoke BBQ will provide sandwiches and nachos while Plant Based Sweets by Lotus will provide its tasty treats. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or sleeping bags for a comfortable evening.

The movie will begin at 7 p.m. Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Bring the kids to see Charlotte’s Web musical on Thursday

The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is presenting Charlotte’s Web Live on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Don’t miss this beloved classic at LSU Shaver Theater. CYP is the largest youth theater in the nation. Charlotte’s Web will be presented Oct. 27 through Oct. 29.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $19 and $16 for children and door tickets are $22. LSU Shaver Theater is at the Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive.

Drink with zombies downtown on Thursday

Show off your best zombie walk and costume in search of “booze and brains” on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The 10/31 Consortium is bringing back its wildly popular Fifolet Festival this week and kicking things off with a zombie-themed pub crawl with four stops along downtown’s Third Street. Zombies will enjoy a themed cup, goodie bags and drink specials, like the Happy Hooligan at Happy’s Irish Pub or The Witches Brew at Bengal Tap Room. Prizes will also be awarded for the best zombie walk, costumes and more. Free zombie makeup will be provided onsite on a first-come, first-served basis.

The crawl runs from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased here. The crawl begins at Hotel Indigo at 200 Convention St.