This week in Baton Rouge: wine pairings, spirit tasting, The Addams Family and more

Attend a wine pairing dinner series on Tuesday

L’Auberge’s 18 STEAK is hosting a Barrel & Bites Wine Pairing Dinner Series: Caymus Vineyards Pairing Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The dinner will include four courses of American cuisine to go along with varietals from the famous Napa winery. Click here for more information.

The dinner is from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $150, attendees must call (225) 224-4142 to make reservations. 18 STEAK at L’Auberge Casino Hotel is located at 777 L’Auberge Avenue.

Hear from an enlightening author on Tuesday

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will host best-selling author and negotiation expert Kwame Christian as part of its regular author talks series on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Christian is the author of How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race: Practical Tools for Necessary Change in the Workplace and Beyond. In his talk he’ll provide practical takeaways about how to make some of life’s most crucial and challenging conversations easier based around his motto: “The best things in life are on the other side of difficult conversations.” This virtual event will include a Q&A where participants can as Christian questions directly.

The author talk begins at 11 a.m. and is free to attend. Click here to register.

Enjoy an evening of spirit tasting on Wednesday

City Pork Highland @ Perkins is hosting Duke Whiskey & La Adelita Tequila Tasting on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Celebrate hump day by trying three pours of Duke Whiskey and three more of La Adelita Tequila with Jaime Ramirez of Legends Spirits. The tasting will include one shareable selection off the menu.

Tickets are $50 and available here. The tasting is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. City Pork Perkins is at 18143 Perkins Rd. Suite D.

See The Addams Family on Thursday

Theatre Baton Rouge is performing The Addams Family on Thursday, Nov.17.

Keep the Halloween spirit alive in November. This comedy follows the members of the family as they try to impress Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents for dinner. The play is rated Rated PG-13.

The production begins at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary between $25 – $35 and are available here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.