This week in Baton Rouge: two whiskey tastings, a hockey game, Merchmas and more

Celebrate the holiday season with Overpass Merchant this week

Overpass Merchant is bringing back its 13 Days of Merchmas tradition from Dec. 7-19.

Every day, this restaurant will feature different food and drink specials, collaborations and giveaways. To kick off this tradition, Overpass invited Sierra Nevada to decorate stockings during happy hour. Check out its social media @theoverpassmerchant for updates on all of its Merchmas events.

Overpass Merchant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Happy Hour specials run Monday through Thursday from 3-6 p.m. It is at 2904 Perkins Rd.

Attend a holiday dinner on Monday

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine is hosting a 291 Whiskey + Cigar Dinner on Monday, Dec. 12.

Savor seven courses of holiday-inspired cuisine prepared by Beausoleil’s executive chef David Dickensauge. The courses include duck wellington and cold smoked wagyu prime rib and will be paired with 291 Colorado Whiskey and Big Sky cigars. The evening will close with a serving of pumpkin pecan pie.

The dinner is from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $250 per person, available for purchase here. It is at 7731 Jefferson Hwy.

Learn about quilting traditions on Tuesday

The LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts is hosting its regular Art at Lunch, this week with Gee’s Bend Quilts on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Looking for a new relaxing hobby for the winter? Head over to this event and become inspired. Bring your lunch and hear about the Gee’s Bend quilting tradition during a talk by Curatorial Fellow Clarke Brown. The museum will provide guests with water and soda. The discussion will be held on the third floor of the LSU Museum of Art offices.

The discussion is free to attend. Click here for more info. The Shaw Center for the Arts is at 100 Lafayette St.

Go bourbon tasting on Wednesday

City Pork Highland @ Perkins is hosting a Kentucky Owl Bourbon Tasting on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Louisiana’s weather right now might be making it hard get into the winter spirit, but bourbon can help. Kentucky Owl’s regional manager Katie Athey will be present to answer questions about the whiskey brand, which was first founded in 1879. Taste four pours of Kentucky Owl: Wiseman Bourbon, Wiseman Rye Whiskey, Confiscated Bourbon and Takumi.

The tasting begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and available here. It is at 18143 Perkins Road East, Suite D, Highland Park Marketplace.

See a hockey game on Thursday

The Raising Cane’s River Center is hosting the Port Huron Prowlers vs. Mississippi Sea Wolves hockey game on Thursday, Dec. 15.

It’s about time Baton Rouge sees some hockey again. Three exhibition games will be hosted. Go buy tickets and get involved, if there is a demand for the sport from the community, a new team will be launched in Baton Rouge for the 2023 season. The first was hosted on Dec. 8 and the last game will be hosted on Jan. 2.

Visit for more info and to purchase tickets. Tickets range from $10 to $20. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Rd.