This week in Baton Rouge: Twilight zoo tour, Pride Week, spirits tastings and more events

Take an evening tour of the zoo Tuesday and Thursday

As the day winds down and the sun is preparing to sink below the horizon, twilight signals sleep time for some—but not all animals. The Baton Rouge Zoo is eager to show you what its wild residents like to do before they begin their nightly activities on a Twilight Tour this Tuesday, June 21.

Take the tram to see all the nooks and crannies of the zoo. Watch animals settle in or perk up with a narrator’s guidance throughout the tour. Stop for an up-close and personal encounter with one of the zoo’s specially selected critters in the Wildlife Safari Theater. And, of course, grab one of the snacks provided to enjoy on this intriguing twilight excursion.

Tours are every Tuesday and Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m. Admission is $16 for adults/teens, and $13 for children ages 2-12; click here to register. Find BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo at 3601 Thomas Road.

Bourbon is good for the soul Wednesday

Take a drink and welcome in another year of the Louisiana Bourbon Festival at its relaunch party at The Lost Cove this Wednesday, June 22.

Make sure to be the first to buy your ticket to this fall’s Louisiana Bourbon Festival, and enjoy featured tastings from Castle & Key Distillery while you do it. Celebrate your love for this spirit with family, friends and fellow connoisseurs.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. The Lost Cove is at 5625 Essen Lane.

Rock all night long at Chelsea’s Thursday

Fans of indie and emo rock have a chance to see mewithoutYou playing their Farewell Tour at Chelsea’s Live this Thursday, June 23.

The Philadelphia five-person group has been together for 16 years and has released seven records, known for tracks like “January 1979 ” and “In A Sweater Poorly Knit.”

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Chelsea’s Live can be found at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Event is for those 18 years and older. Tickets are $10; buy them here.

Sip on gin at a Martin Wine tasting Thursday

Take a trip around the world with gin brought to you by Martin Wine & Spirits this Thursday, June 23.

Try two gin cocktails and eight samples of each gin by brands including Citadelle from France; Spirit of Hven from Sweden; Nikka from Japan; and more. There will also be snacks provided by Martin’s Catering.

The event lasts from 6-7:30 p.m. Martin Wine & Spirits is at 6463 Moss Side Lane. Tickets are $30 per person; buy them here.

