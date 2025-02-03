This week in Baton Rouge: Twilight Rave, Sam Barber concert, a coffee hike and more

Sell your antiques this week

Bring your keepsakes to Hampton Inn in Denham Springs from Tuesday, Feb. 4, to Saturday, Feb. 8, for Central Roadshow’s Buying Event.

An antiques expert will be on-site, evaluating precious metals, coins, collectibles, jewelry and antiques.

The buying event runs Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This event is free to attend and open to the public. Hampton Inn is at 201 Rushing Road W., Denham Springs. Find more information here.

Rise and shine Wednesday

Wake up and smell the roses this Wednesday, Feb. 5, for a Coffee at Cohn Arboretum Hike.

Enjoy a nice cup of coffee and a leisurely stroll along the paths while listening, sharing or simply soaking in the silence. This monthly hike allows participants to learn something new and connect with other community members who share a love of the outdoors.

Coffee at Cohn Arboretum is from 9-10:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Registration can be completed in person. BREC’s Cohn Arboretum is at 12206 Foster Road. Find more information here.

See Sam Barber on Thursday

Head over to the Texas Club this Thursday, Feb. 6, to see Sam Barber on his Restless Mind tour with Jonah Kagen.

Sam Barber is an American country singer-songwriter who has released songs such as “Straight and Narrow,” “S.O.B.,” “Drowning,” “Dancing in the Sky” and more.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Sam Barber goes on at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $30 to $220. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Find more information here.

Dance at a Twilight rave Thursdsay

Team Edward and Team Jacob unite this Thursday, Feb. 6, at Chelsea’s Live for the Twilight Rave.

DJ Interstellar will play hits from the franchise’s soundtracks, as well as other nostalgic hits and pop electronic remixes at this moody, vampire-themed event.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10. This event is for those ages 18 and older. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.