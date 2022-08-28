This week in Baton Rouge: a toddler art class, yoga, gardening and more

Enjoy a storytime Tuesday

Head over to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library with your kiddos this Tuesday, Aug. 30, for an All Ages Storytime.

Each 25-minute storytime includes rhymes, songs, activities and a read aloud. Enjoy a morning of fun with new stories and new friends at the library.

All Ages Storytimes are every Tuesday at 10 a.m. For more information go to the library’s website. West Baton Rouge Parish Library is at 830 North Alexander Ave.

Unwind with yoga Tuesday

Grab your mat and come out to the West Baton Rouge Museum for a Yoga Workshop this Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Learn relaxing stretches and proper techniques to strengthen your yoga skills. Whether a first-timer or a seasoned pro, expert instructor Elena Moreno-Keegan will lead you through a great class.

Yoga Workshops are held on the last Tuesday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. West Baton Rouge Museum is at 845 North Jefferson Ave.

Learn how to garden Wednesday

Do you have a green thumb or want to explore gardening? If so, the Loyal to the Soil Gardening Club at BREC’s Anna T. Jordan Community Park is for you.

No matter the skill level, all are welcome to come out and learn something new about gardening this Wednesday, Aug. 31. Meet other gardeners and learn how to grow healthy foods right in your backyard.

The Loyal to the Soil Gardening Club will meet from 9:30-11 a.m. For more information go to BREC’s website. Anna T. Jordan Community Park is at 1750 Stilt St.

Let your toddler get creative Thursday

Let your kids release their inner artists at the LSU Museum of Art’s Toddler Thursday program this Thursday, Sept. 1.

At this Toddler Thursday, students ages five and under (accompanied by a caregiver) will learn about portraiture and how to capture their image in their art. After learning, students can create their portraits on paper plates to take home and display.

Toddler Thursdays are every Thursday at 10 a.m. The LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St.