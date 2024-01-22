This week in Baton Rouge: Taylor Swift by candlelight, River City Jazz Masters, Art at Lunch and more

Learn about Spanish Town on Tuesday

Explore Louisiana’s history at “Latin American Independence–The Spanish Town Story,” this Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Led by Robert Freeland, a historian specializing in Louisiana Spanish history, this event offers a deep dive into the rich tapestry of the iconic Spanish Town neighborhood. Discover the pivotal role this historic area played in shaping Louisiana’s past. The enlightening presentation is free and open to the public.

This event will take place at the Capitol Park Museum located at 660 N. Fourth St. The event runs from 6–7:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Enjoy Art at Lunch on Wednesday

Explore the intersection of art and activism at the latest installment of Art at Lunch at the LSU Museum of Art, this Wednesday, Jan. 24.

“Art at Lunch: Photography & Protest” will be hosted by Emily Williams and Jeremiah Ariaz from the LSU School of Art Photography Department. The event delves into photography’s profound role in civic engagement and social change worldwide. Attendees are invited to bring their lunch. Water and sodas will be provided.

This free event starts at noon. The LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts is located at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Immerse yourself in a night of jazz on Wednesday

River City Jazz Masters, a collaboration between the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the River City Jazz Coalition, is back this Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Manship Theatre.

This installment of the nationally acclaimed program will feature Bobby Sanabria and Ascensión. Sanabria is a New York-based percussionist known for his jazz and Latin jazz compositions. His band, Bobby Sanabria’s Multiverse Big Band, earned a Grammy nomination last year in the Best Latin Jazz Album category.

This concert runs from 7:30–9:30 p.m. The Manship Theatre Shaw Center For The Arts is located at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets start at $30. Find more information here.

Experience the music of Taylor Swift by candlelight on Thursday

Swifties, brace yourselves for a unique musical experience at the Baton Rouge Symphony’s “Taylor Swift: A Concert with Candles,” this Thursday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Jan 26.

Hosted at the Virginia & John Noland Black Box Studio in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, this intimate concert series (which sold out in 2023) returns for another enchanting run. A guitar quartet, featuring Rebecca Smith on vocals, will serenade 75 attendees with Taylor Swift’s iconic hits in a candlelit ambiance. Ticketholders can also check out the Turner Fischer Rooftop Terrace before for refreshments and downtown views.

Tickets are currently sold out for the 6:30 p.m. performances, but there is availability for the concerts beginning at 8:30 p.m. Each performance lasts about an hour and there will be no late seating. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is located at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Tickets range from $30 to $50. Find more information here.