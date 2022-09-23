This week in Baton Rouge: Tarot cards, taco trucks, a dance party and more

Do some yoga and get your tarot read on Monday

Sofia on Campus is launching its first-ever Wellness Week at LSU, running Monday, Sept. 26, through Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Incorporate holistic wellness into your week with the program, which focuses on bringing mindfulness to college campuses. Various activities—like yoga, mediation, massages and and more—will be held at the LSU Parade Grounds each day from 4-8 p.m. The event kicks off with tarot card readings starting at 4 p.m.

All activities are free. View line-up and RSVP your spot here. The Parade Grounds are at 3750 Highland Road.

Ride bikes and eat tacos on Tuesday

Geaux Ride has partnered with Black-owned Taco Tuesday Food Truck to bring Tacos, Tights, and Bikes to downtown.

The event launches this week and will be recurring weekly. Joy ride through downtown Baton Rouge to the tunes of Drake, Beyoncé or Megan Thee Stallion, and enjoy beef, chicken and shrimp tacos, or nachos from the food truck.

Tours are $20 per person and leave every hour from 8 to 10 p.m. The Taco Tuesday Food Truck will be open from 7-10:30 p.m. Self-guided bike ride rentals are available until 2 a.m. Geaux Ride is at 521 N. Third Street, Suite A.

Show off your record collection on Thursday

Try being a guest DJ for the night at the Record Party and The Brakes Bar, Thursday, Sept. 29.

The Brakes Bar welcomes music lovers to spin their own tracks every Thursday starting at 5 p.m. Bring your favorite records and show off that collection and your own creativity.

The event is free and more information can be found here. Spoke & Hub (Brakes Bar) is at 5412 Government St.

Dance to new sounds Thursday

Frequency Dance party is coming back to Chelsea’s Live this Thursday, Sept. 29, with new sounds and an invitation to dance the night away.

Dubbed “Baton Rouge’s Only Alternative Dance Night,” the event was launched by a group of do-it-yourself DJs who wanted to see more techno, house and “bizarre stuff you can’t hear elsewhere” to Baton Rouge

The event starts at 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. Chelsea’s is located at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

See a free outdoor concert

Concert series are back all over town, just in time for the fall weather.

Werewolf performs at Perkins Rowe’s free concert series, Rock N Rowe, Thursday, Sept. 29, 6-9 p.m. Live After Five rocks downtown with The Michael Foster Project on Friday, Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m. Jonathon Boogie Long plays Sunday in the Park, organized by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2-5 p.m.