This week in Baton Rouge: Tales from the Field, a local art opening, Dialogue on Race and more

Listen to tales from the field on Monday

Discover the fascinating stories and insights from the LSU Vet Med Community at the upcoming installment of Tales from the Field hosted by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Library, tonight, Oct. 16.

This month’s featured speaker is the distinguished Dr. Heidi Banse, Associate Dean for Educational Strategy and Associate Professor of Equine Medicine. Dr. Banse will delve into the school’s innovative initiatives to enhance class size and reimagine curriculum delivery for aspiring students. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with snacks and refreshments, and the engaging program is set to kick off around 5:45 pm.

This free event will take place at LSU at Skip Bertman Dr. Click here for more information.

Discover a career in healthcare on Tuesday

Make your mark at the Baton Rouge Healthcare Career Fair, where you will be connected with the right healthcare employers and save time in your job search, this Tuesday, Oct. 17.

If you’ve been sending out countless resumes without much success, this event is your opportunity to meet virtually with recruiters and hiring managers actively looking for talent. Register today to ensure you’re on the path to becoming one of the successful candidates hired at this job fair.

This online event will take place from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Click here for more information.

Talk with Maxine Crump on Wednesday

Mark your calendar for a thought-provoking evening of dialogue with Maxine Crump, a former Baton Rouge news personality and the visionary behind Dialogue on Race Louisiana, this Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Crump will be hosting an enlightening session titled “Terms and Distinctions Needed for Understanding Race” at The Scotlandville Branch Library. Maxine’s organization, Dialogue on Race Louisiana, is dedicated to eradicating racism through education, action and transformation by fostering open and honest conversations. This event promises to lay the foundation for courageous and candid discussions about race, creating a safe and inclusive space for all participants.

This event starts at 6 p.m. The Scotlandville Branch Library is located at 7373 Scenic Highway. Due to limited seating, registration is required, so be sure to secure your spot here.

Attend a local art opening Thursday

Celebrate Baton Rouge-based and Louisiana-inspired artist Joe Mustachia at BRASS by Circa 1857 this Thursday, Oct. 19, at the opening of his “Shades of Louisiana” exhibit.

Known for his vibrant, larger-than-life paintings of Blue Runner red beans and other iconic Louisiana images, Mustachia’s exhibit will focus on his connection to the state. The grand opening reception will feature food, drinks and live music within the charming downtown shop.

The event will run from 6-9 p.m. and Mustachia’s exhibit will be on display until Jan. 19, 2024. BRASS by Circa 1857 is located at 327 North Blvd Ste. 100. Find BRASS on Instagram for more info.

Get holiday shopping done early starting Thursday

Come celebrate 40 years of giving back with the Junior League of Baton Rouge at the 2023 Hollydays Market, which starts this Thursday, Oct. 19.

Shop to your heart’s content at the River Center during preferred shopping hours, 9–11:30 a.m. on Thursday, or indulge in general shopping from 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m. The market continues on Friday, October 20, from 9 a.m.–8 p.m., and concludes on Saturday, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. With one-day tickets available at just $15 and special rates for seniors, teachers, college students and first responders, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to shop for a cause. Secure your three-day pass for $35 to make the most of this shopping experience.

The Raising Cane’s River Center is located at 275 South River Rd. Click here for tickets and more information.