This week in Baton Rouge: Swine Dinner, Hair Band Ball and more

Celebrate LSU Science Café’s 10th anniversary on Tuesday

The Varsity Theatre is hosting its monthly LSU Science Café on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

For 10 years, LSU professors have gathered to share educational and motivational lectures to all who are interested. This month, Astronaut and LSU Health New Orleans Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Dr. Serena Auñón-Chancellor, will share the impact conducting research on the International Space Station has on her work today as a physician and professor. The LSU Office of Research & Economic Development launched the event in 2013.

The presentation is free to attend and pre-registration is encouraged. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation is from 6-7:30 p.m. It is located at 3353 Highland Rd. or available on Facebook Live.

Have a Swine Dinner on Tuesday

City Pork on Jefferson is hosting a Snout to Tail Dinner on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Go easy on lunch, City Pork Brasserie and Bar is serving five courses and a dessert for dinner. Savor a Cochon de Lait Grand Board, Crispy Pig Ear Salad, Bulgogi BBQ Spiced Ribs and much more. Wash it all down with a glass of fancy wines and champagnes. Bacon Fat and White Chocolate Fudge Blondie will be served for dessert. See the full menu through the link below.

Tickets are $125 per person. Dinner is from 6-9 p.m. at 7327 Jefferson Highway.

Go to the Baton Rouge Career Fair on Wednesday

Career Fair Connection is hosting a career fair on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Professionally dress and bring an updated resumé. Find potential jobs, connect with leaders of Baton Rouge, or just show off your best business attire. Forward your resumé to [email protected] today and the recruitment team will match you with positions.

The fair is free to attend, reserve a spot here. It is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hilton Hotel Blvd.

Join an ‘80s rock party on Thursday

The Manship Theatre is presenting its Hair Band Ball on Thursday, Feb. 2.

It’s time to start planning those outfits. We’re talking teased hair, mullets, spandex, heavy eyeliner, animal print, shoulder pads—the flashier the better. Join in for a concert by the rock band Mullett and a costume contest. There will be complimentary munchies by City Group Hospitality, a hair teasing station by Evolve Studios and a 360 photo-booths by K. Alexander.

Tickets are $30 and the ball begins at 6 p.m. It is at the Hartley/Vey Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts located on North Blvd.