This week in Baton Rouge: Swamp tours, death metal, meteor showers and more

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify Highland Road Park Observatory’s partnership with BREC, the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society (BRAS) and LSU.

Tuesdays are for trivia

Know-it-alls, stop by Rally Cap Brewing Company on Tuesday, Aug. 9, for weekly Trivia Tuesday.

Put your random knowledge to good use and be ready for anything because topics change every week. If you end up on top and secure one of the three winning spots, then there will be bar tab prizes waiting for you. Grab a drink and get quizzical.

Rally Cap Brewing Company is at 11212 Pennywood Avenue. Doors open at 3 p.m. Trivia lasts from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tell some jokes Wednesday

Jokesters of Baton Rouge can now share their bits with a real crowd at The Station during Delete Comedy’s Open Mic Night on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

If you have a knack for making people laugh, consider signing up and getting out of your comfort zone. Or enjoy having a laugh and supporting local comedians by attending. Wherever you fall on this spectrum of laughs, this night is full of fun and hard-to-beat bar specials like $3 Bud Light, $3 tequila and $5 mixed drinks.

The Station Sports Bar and Grill is at 4608 Bennington Avenue. Sign ups for comedians start at 8 p.m. while the show starts at 8:30 p.m.

DECIDE comes to Baton Rouge Thursday

DECIDE, your new favorite death metal band, is stopping by Chelsea’s Live on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Florida death metal band DECIDE has been in the game since 1987 and their most popular album, “Legion,” is turning 30 this year. Chelsea’s Live will now be graced by the album’s entirety on Thursday night. This show will be the first time that the band has played an album start to finish, so don’t miss it.

Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets from $25; buy them here. This concert is open to all ages.

A night at the swamp Friday

Have you ever wondered what the swamp looks like at night? What are the animals up to? Well, BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp has the answers at its Swamp Flashlight Night Friday, Aug. 12.

BREC staff will facilitate animal encounters and welcome visitors to take in the swamp’s natural features in the dark. Just make sure to pack your flashlight—or grab one at the gift shop beforehand. The swamp might just become your new favorite spot for a night out.

BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp is at 10503 North Oak Hill Parkway. Tours starts at 5 p.m. and end at 9 p.m, while admission to the trail ends at 8:15 p.m. Admission starts at $2 and pass holders can enter for free. Closed toed shoes and insect repellent are recommended. Registration is not required.

Catch a glimpse of a meteor shower Friday

Meteors are set to make an appearance in Baton Rouge skies and BREC’s Highland Road Park Observatory wants to help you see them this Friday, Aug. 12.

Stargazers can set their sites on the Perseid Meteor Shower, one of the year’s major showers of the year. Telescopes will be available until midnight, though the shower will likely be visible to the naked eye.

BREC’S Highland Road Park Observatory (in partnership with LSU and BRAS) is at 13800 Highland Road. Observing hours are from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and the viewing is free to all ages. Since nature can be unpredictable, there is a chance that viewing may shift by one day.