This week in Baton Rouge: Summertime Skating, LASM activities, local art and more

Check out a new art exhibit starting Monday

Four local teachers are showcasing their work at a new exhibit starting Monday, June 2, at the Livingston Parish Library’s Denham Springs-Walker Branch.

The show includes work from artists Dylan Stilley, Brittany Frederick, Phoebe Eunice and Jennifer Labbe. Read more about them here.

The exhibit runs today through June 30. The Denham Springs-Walker Branch is at 8101 U.S. Highway 190. Find more info here.

Shop a pop-up party Tuesday

Check out the launch of Sweet Lane’s new tween apparel collection this Tuesday, June 3.

The local brand, which promotes positivity for girls, will debut its new tween athleisure and tee line at a pop-up with party-in-a-box company The Box Babe. The event will also feature activities for tweens, coffee from Harvest Coffee and music by Mike Hogan.

The invite-only pop-up party is from 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information and an invite, email [email protected].

Beat the heat at LASM

Check out the new summer series starting Wednesday, June 4, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

LASM is introducing its Beat the Heat Summer Series to give kids fun, educational experiences while school is out. The activities include Cosmic Crafts Under the Dome on Wednesdays, Read & Create on Thursdays, Summer Sketches: Family Drawing Class on Fridays, Family Hour Stargazing on Saturdays and Yoga Under the Stars on Sundays. LASM will also screen One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure weekdays at 9 a.m.

Beat the Heat runs throughout the month of June. Admission prices vary. Some activities require preregistration. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Attend an art reception Wednesday

See new art on display Wednesday, June 4, at Baton Rouge Gallery’s First Wednesday Opening.

This month’s reception features art by Samuel Joseph Corso, Margaret Humphris and Amy James. Attendees can enjoy live music, snacks and drinks as they browse the new display.

The monthly free reception is from 6-9 p.m. Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.

Hit the ice starting Thursday

Take a break from the summer heat starting Thursday, June 5, at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The River Center’s annual Summertime Skating event kicks off this week, offering visitors the chance to test their skills on the ice away from the temps outside during 75-minute sessions.

Summertime Skating runs from June 5-11, and tickets are $30. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find session times and purchase tickets here.

Test your trivia knowledge Thursday

Head to local barbecue joint The Smokey Pit this Thursday, June 5, for trivia.

The Smokey Pit hosts trivia night with its own twist on Thursdays, featuring smoked meat tacos and flights of margaritas.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. The Smokey Pit is at 1916 Dallas Drive. Find more information here.