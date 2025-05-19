This week in Baton Rouge: Summer Cookout, a jazz concert, history lesson and more

Learn Louisiana history Wednesday

Take a history lesson about Louisiana’s coast, Wednesday, May 21, at the Main Library at Goodwood.

Learn about a once-illustrious coastal resort island, Isle Dernière, from the library’s special collections. Local history teacher John Singleton will present on Isle Dernière’s history and the hurricane that devastated the island and killed hundreds.

“Isle Dernière: The History of Last Island and its Destruction” is from 6-7:30 p.m. and is free to attend. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Listen to jazz music Wednesday

Hear music from a jazz legend Wednesday, May 21, at the latest concert from the Alvin Batiste Jazz Society at the Virginia & John Noland Black Box Studio in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

The concert series welcomes celebrated jazz vocalist and bandleader George Bell, who blends classic jazz with his own style. Bell will perform with Mike Esneault, Bill Grimes and Jonathan Grimes.

The Alvin Batiste Jazz Society show featuring George Bell is from 6:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Find more information here.

Test out a new recipe Wednesday

Learn something new Wednesday, May 21, at Rouses Market.

Watch and sample a zesty pasta salad demonstration from LSU AgCenter. This cooking class is part of the Geaux Shop Healthy program.

The cooking demonstration is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. inside the Rouses Market at 5909 Florida Blvd. Find more information on the demonstration here and find more program events, including a May 20 event in Denham Springs, here.

Attend a summer cookout Thursday

Kick off summer at a special edition of the Red Stick Farmers Market on Thursday, May 22, at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

At BREADA’s Summer Cookout, shoppers can enjoy live music and free, local food tastings. Raymond Cutrer of Cutrer’s Meat Market and Slaughterhouse, Daniel Thompson of Yes Chef, and Yamel Johnson of Cactus and Succulents will be behind the grill, cooking up samples featuring meat, chicken, seafood and veggies.

The Summer Cookout is from 9-11:30 a.m. and is free to attend. The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at 6400 Perkins Road. Find more information here.