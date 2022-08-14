This week in Baton Rouge: Storytime, horse riding, drag bingo and more

Start your morning with a story Tuesday

Bring the kiddos to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library this Tuesday, Aug. 16, for a fun story telling for all ages.

This month, the library brought back its All Ages Children’s Storytime series. Each storytime includes songs, rhymes, activities and of course a story. Each story will last around 25 minutes.

All Ages Children’s Storytime is from 10-10:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. West Baton Rouge Parish Library is at 830 North Alexander Ave.

Learn how to ride a horse Wednesday

Giddy up and get ready to ride a horse like a pro with BREC’s horse riding lessons at the Farr Park Equestrian Center this Wednesday, Aug. 17.

No matter your skill level, all are welcome to come and strengthen their horse riding skills. Each lesson is taught by skilled instructors who will help guide students through their ride. Group lessons and private lessons are available.

Riding Lessons are at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Farr Park Equestrian Center is at 6402 River Road.

Play bingo with drag queens Wednesday

Queens of Louisiana is having a Disney-themed drag bingo show at Cheba Hut this Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Come dressed as your favorite Disney characters to play an exciting game of bingo. Along with the game, there will be entertainment between rounds by various queens. The event is hosted by drag queens Tara Hole Royale and Zia Lush.

Drag bingo is from 7-9:30 p.m. A set of bingo cards for each round are $10. Cheba Hut is at 411 Ben Hur Road.

Theatre Baton Rouge opens its 77th season Thursday

This Thursday, Aug. 18, Theatre Baton Rouge will kick off a new season with a production of The Wizard of Oz.

Theatre Baton Rouge’s Young Actors Program will be starring in the production. Come out and celebrate the theatre’s 77th season by watching Dorothy and friends make their way through Oz.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for children and students and $35 for adults. Purchase them here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.