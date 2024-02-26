This week in Baton Rouge: A step show, comedy tour, trivia and more

Enjoy some acoustic music Monday

Head over to Superior Grill this Monday, Feb. 26, for a night of live music and drinks.

Singer and guitarist Eric Stelly, specializing in acoustic jams, will be performing at Superior Grill. Wind down with “acoustic rain” vibes from Stelly and enjoy drinks and regular menu selections.

Stelly Acoustic will be performing from 6-9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Superior Grill is at 5435 Government St. Find more information here.

Take in a live step show Tuesday

Grab your last-minute ticket to experience Step Afrika! this Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Manship Theatre.

Step Afrika! will be making a stop in Baton Rouge for an exciting show with a symphonic band. The performing arts group is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping and fuses traditional African dance styles with other elements.

Step Afrika! starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are selling out fast. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Celebrate Black History this Wednesday

Head over to Capitol Park Museum and quiz your knowledge on Black history facts this Wednesday, Feb 28.

Capitol Park Museum will be hosting Digging into the Past: Celebrating Black History through Trivia where fact lovers will be quizzed on and learn more about Black history. Have fun and meet new people at this educational event.

Digging into the Past: Celebrating Black History through Trivia begins at 5:45 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Capitol Park Museum is at 660 North Fourth St. Find more information here.

Catch a touring comedy show Thursday

Grab a friend and head to Chelsea’s Live for a live comedy show this Thursday, Feb. 29.

Catch Cody Smith, a.k.a. Comedic Cody, at Chelsea’s as he stops in the Capital City on his Mama We Made It comedy tour. The Nashville-based comedian, who has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok, is known for his observational humor and quipy wordplay.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the laughs start at 9 p.m. This show is for ages 18 and up. Tickets are $25. Find more information and purchase tickets here.