This week in Baton Rouge: Self-defense, rock concert, a pop-up dinner and more

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the date of the Chelsea’s Live concert.

Learn self-defense on Wednesday

Discover the art of Tang Soo Do, a traditional Korean martial art that focuses on empty-handed self-defense techniques, with classes starting this week from BREC.

Whether you’re a beginner or have some martial arts experience, skilled instructors with an extensive background in martial arts will guide you every Monday and Wednesday from Sept. 4 to Dec. 27. Beginner sessions take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and advanced classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Classes cost $25 per month for beginners and $30 per month for advanced students, and ages from 6 and up are welcome to participate.

Start your journey into martial arts here. This class takes place at Independence Community Park, at 7500 Independence Blvd.

Rock out at Chelsea’s Live on Tuesday

Jam out at Chelsea’s Live this Tuesday, Sept. 5, when acclaimed singer-songwriter James McMurtry takes the stage.

Texas-born McMurtry is known for his soulful tunes and captivating lyrics. Catch the artist as he tours for his first full-length album in seven years, “The Hound and the Horse.”

Tickets are available for $25, and this event is strictly for those aged 18 and over. A valid identification will be required for entry. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

View a literacy doc on Wednesday

Head to Independence Park Theatre on Wednesday for a community film screening of the documentary “The Right to Read,” this Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Immerse yourself in a series of thought-provoking films that illuminate the journeys of individuals who have fought for their right to read. This in-person gathering, coordinated by the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students, includes a cocktail hour, film screening and panel discussion. Feel free to bring a book to contribute, thought monetary donations will also be accepted.

Independence Park Theatre is at 7800 Independence Blvd. This event begins at 5 p.m. and concludes around 9:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Samples tastes of Chicago on Wednesday

Chefs Jay Ducote and Danny Wilson are teaming up this month for the Day Trippin’ Pop-ups series at Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, starting this Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Head to the North Gate restaurant to sample all-day menu takeovers inspired by the chefs’ various travels. Things kick off this week with Chicago-inspired grub, featuring Italian beef sandwichs or vegetarian-friendly spaghetti. The restaurant will highlight Nashville-inspired fare on Sept. 13 and food from Miami on Sept. 20. Specialty cocktails and happy hour prices will also be available.

This pop-up is free to attend and runs from 4–7 p.m. Soulshine Kitchen & Bar is at 144 W. Chimes St. Click here for more info.