This week in Baton Rouge: A seed swap, sunset paddle, garden party and more

Wine down on Tuesday

Proverbial Wine Bistro is hosting a Milbrandt Wine Tasting on Tuesday, April 18.

Wind down after work with a tasting of this highly recognized wine. Savor five of Milbrandt Vineyards Wines in between bites of one of the restaurant’s charcuterie and cheese boards.

Tickets are $50 and the tasting event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Proverbial Wine Bistro is located at 9659 Antioch Road #105.

Dine in a garden on Thursday

The Louisiana Culinary Institute and LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens are hosting Gourmet in the Garden on Thursday, April 20.

Enjoy dishes created by over 20 local restaurants as they compete for the People’s Choice Award. The Botanic Gardens’ rose and orangerie gardens will provide a beautiful, lush scenery as guests try a range of dishes and cocktails before voting for their favorites. The proceeds will go to the educational programming at the Botanic Gardens and the Louisiana Culinary Institute. Participants are encouraged to dress in elegant garden party attire and the event is strictly 21+.

Tickets are $85, and available at the door if admission is not sold out by the time of the event. Gourmet in the Garden is from 6-9 p.m. at 4560 Essen Lane.

Paddle under the sunset on Thursday

BREC Outdoor Adventure is hosting a Sunset Paddle on Thursday, April 20.

All ages are invited to kayak or canoe while watching the sunset on the Unviersity Lakes. Paddling instruction is not provided and participants are encouraged to register early, as spots for this monthly event fill quickly. The age limit to join is 12+.

Registration is $10 for a single kayak, $20 for a tandem kayak and $25 for a canoe. Sunset Paddle is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. It is at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park on 901 Stanford Ave.