This week in Baton Rouge: River City Jazz Masters, Rock N Rowe and library events

Bring the kids to story time Tuesday

Bring the kiddos to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library Main Branch on Tuesday, March 18, for Spring Children’s Storytime.

Enjoy a traditional children’s story time fit for newborns to kids up to age 6. There will be songs, rhymes, stories and playtime afterward.

Spring Children’s Storytime is at 10 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. The West Baton Rouge Parish Library Main Branch is at 830 N. Alexander Ave. Find more information here.

Learn about local sports Wednesday

Head over to the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Library at Goodwood on Wednesday, March 19, for “Ronnie Rantz: My Life in Sports.”

Ronnie Rantz is a former LSU Baseball star, president of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, and CEO and owner of the Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team. Hear about his life, how and why he got into sports, who inspired him and what he’s up to now.

“Ronnie Rantz: My Life in Sports” is at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Listen to jazz Wednesday

Bring your listening ears to the Manship Theatre for River City Jazz Masters on Wednesday, March 19.

Experience Grammy-winning jazz fusion from the Yellowjackets featuring Kurt Elling, an acclaimed jazz vocalist.

River City Jazz Masters starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $56 to $71, including fees. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Hear Cajun music Thursday

Grab your lawn chairs and make your way to Perkins Rowe this Thursday, March 20, for the latest installment of Rock N Rowe.

Travis Matte & The Zydeco Kingpins will perform Cajun hits in Town Square. The concert will be moved to The Great Hall in the event of rain.

Rock N Rowe is from 6-9 p.m. It’s free to attend and open to the public. Perkins Rowe is located at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.