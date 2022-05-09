This week in Baton Rouge: Renée Fleming, Louis Armstrong film, Video Game Night and more

Listen to Grammy award-winner Renée Fleming Wednesday

Singer Renée Fleming will be performing at the River Center Theater for the Performing Arts this Wednesday, May 11.

Don’t miss out on your chance to see this acclaimed singer as she returns to the River Center Theater. The Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation invited Fleming to perform all of her classics for one unforgettable show.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. The River Center for the Performing Arts is at 300 St. Louis St.

Go back in time with a tribute band Thursday

Relive the days of Beatlemania with The Fab Four tribute band when they play at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Thursday, May 12.

Though these four may not be the original Beatles, they will have you going back in time as they play all the hits from the famous British band. Sing along to all your favorites from all the popular albums.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Watch a film about Louis Armstrong Thursday

Learn about famous musician Louis Armstrong through the eyes of his daughter at a special screening of the film Little Satchmo this Thursday, May 12.

Come out to the Manship Theatre to watch this film and attend a Q&A with the film’s narrator, New Orleans musician John Boutté. This film tells the story of Louis Armstrong’s secret daughter, Sharon Preston Folta.

The film starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $9.50 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE