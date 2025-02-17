This week in Baton Rouge: ‘The Price Is Right Live,’ local improv, Egyptian art and more

Test your luck Wednesday

Attend The Price is Right Live stage show on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts.

Randomly selected contestants will have the opportunity to play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers and The Big Wheel, and can even compete in the Showcase. There will be an array of prizes, including appliances, electronics, dream vacations and a brand-new car. Lucky audience members also have the chance to win prizes from their seats.

The Price Is Right Live starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35–$45. The River Center Theatre is at 220 Saint Louis St. Find more information here.

Enjoy local improv Thursday

Visit Manship Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 20, for the Butterr & Friends Improv Collider Show.

This night of laughter and creativity will feature Baton Rouge and New Orleans improv groups Butterr, Fish Tahco and Big Couch. Each group will showcase their unique improv styles, then come together for a collaborative finale.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is rated R. Tickets are $14, including fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Swap seeds Thursday

Embrace your green thumb this Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Red Stick Farmers Market’s Spring Seed Swap.



During BREADA’s regularly scheduled Thursday Market at Pennington Biomedical Center, guests can meet fellow plant lovers and trade seeds, cuttings and small plants. Guests are encouraged to bring seeds pre-packaged in small, labeled envelopes to make trading easy.

The Spring Seed Swap is from 8 a.m.–noon. This event is free and open to the public. The Pennington Biomedical Center is at 6400 Perkins Road. Find more information here.

Learn about ancient Egypt Thursday

Visit the Louisiana Art & Science Museum for “Appreciation Versus Appropriation: The Art of Ancient Egypt” this Thursday, Feb. 20.

This Art After Hours event will celebrate LASM’s yearlong exhibition, “Discoveries on the Nile: Exploring King Tut’s Tomb and the Amin Egyptian Collection.” It will feature a panel discussion on how society can engage with ancient Egyptian culture in a respectful way, followed by a reception and a pop-up fashion design exhibit, The Essence of Egypt.

This event is from 6-9 p.m. It is free and open to the public. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. Find more information here.