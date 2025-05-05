This week in Baton Rouge: Music in the Gardens, constellation crafts, Mother’s Day celebrations and more

Stitch your sign Monday

Bring your creativity to Ascension Parish Library today, Monday, May 5, for Embroidered Constellations.

Stitch the stars and bring zodiac constellations to life with embroidery. The library will provide an embroidery hoop, fabric, needle and metallic embroidery thread in a packet that can be picked up at the Dutchtown, Galvez, Gonzales and Donaldsonville branches, as well as at Study Commons at the Wag Center. Participants will use Creativebug, a digital learning tool offered by the library, to complete the project.

Embroidered Constellations is free and open to the public. Find more information here.

Listen to a Mother’s Day story Tuesday

Enjoy Mother’s Day Storytime on Tuesday, May 6, at the West Baton Rouge Library Main Branch.

This heartwarming children’s storytelling event will be dedicated to moms and mother figures. Attendees can enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and a fun craft together.

Mother’s Day Storytime is from 10-11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Main Branch is at 830 N. Alexander Ave. Find more information here.

Attend a book signing Tuesday

Head over to La Divina Italian Cafe for a book signing with Scott Rabalais on Tuesday, May 6.

Rabalais, an author and longtime LSU sports writer, will be signing copies of his new collector’s book 100 Years in Death Valley: How Tiger Stadium Became One of the Most Legendary Venues in America. Guests will be able to purchase the book on-site while copies last.

The book signing will be from 4-6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360. Find more information here.

Shop for Mother’s Day from Tuesday to Sunday

Head over to the LSU Museum Store for its Mother’s Day Sale from Tuesday, May 6, to Sunday, May 11.

Shoppers will get to enjoy 25% off their entire purchase of regular-priced items, complimentary gift wrapping and the chance to win a household membership in a raffle. Take advantage of this opportunity to find a great Mother’s Day gift before the big day.

The Mother’s Day sale runs from 10 a.m. on May 6 to 5 p.m. on May 11. The LSU Museum Store is at 100 Lafayette St. on the first floor. Find more information here. Read a 225 feature about local museum store offerings here.

Listen to live music Thursday

Bring your listening ears to the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens on Thursday, May 8, for Music in the Gardens.

Enjoy the fresh air and greenery as you listen to live music in the Orangerie Garden. Bring your favorite people, your best picnic setup and your dancing shoes. Dine from local food trucks and take in the music lineup featuring LeTrainiump, Molly Taylor and Rhett Glindmeyer.

Music in the Gardens is from 5:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available online and at the door. LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.

Walk like an Egyptian Thursday

Put your knowledge to the test on Thursday, May 8, at Tut’s Tipsy Trivia: Egyptian Inspired Trivia with a Twist at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

Embrace your competitiveness and challenge yourself with trivia questions about ancient Egyptian culture. Attendees can enjoy trivia and drinks while celebrating the museum’s Egypt exhibition, “Discoveries on the Nile: Exploring King Tut’s Tomb and the Amin Egyptian Collection.”

Tut’s Tipsy Trivia is from 6-8 p.m. Admission is $20 per person for non-members and free for members. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. Find more information here.