This week in Baton Rouge: MidCity Makers’ new event, an art talk, film screening and more

Hear from Surreal Salon’s Guest Juror on Monday

Nationally renowned sculptor Beth Cavener will speak at the LSU School of Art, today, Jan. 29, at 5 p.m.

Cavener served as the Special Guest Juror for Baton Rouge Gallery’s Surreal Salon this past weekend and is sticking around to speak on her career in pop-surrealist art and her thoughts on the works featured in this year’s exhibit.

This event is free to attend. The talk will be held in the auditorium at 103 Julian T. White Hall (formerly the LSU Design building) on LSU’s campus. Find more info here.

Get up and active on Tuesday

Grab your workout gear and join Let’s Fit’n Geaux Fitness Bootcamp, this Tuesday, Jan. 30, for a motivational workout.

Attendees will feel the burn during this workout catered to any fitness level that adds a fun and supportive element for those on a 2024 fitness journey.

Let’s Fit’n Geaux Fitness boot camp will be held at 6 p.m. at BREC’s Kenilworth Park at 7122 Perkins Road. Let’s Fit’n Geaux Fitness offers the first boot camp as a free trial. After the first class, boot camps start at $50. Find more information here.

Spend the evening with MidCity Makers Market Thursday

Join MidCity Makers Market for First Thursdays in MidCity this Thursday, Feb. 1.

As MidCity Makers Market debuts its First Thursdays in MidCity event, bring your party vibes and a friend while you shop local businesses, enjoy flavorful food and listen to live music.

First Thursdays at MidCity starts at 6 p.m. at MidCity Makers Market’s new location, 2558 Government St. Find more info here.

Grab some popcorn and enjoy a locally-made movie Thursday and Friday

Head to Manship Theatre this Thursday, Feb. 1, or Friday, Feb. 2, for a screening of the Baton Rouge-made film Iron Claw.

The film depicts the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, famous for their role in American professional wrestling, as they are seeking meaning in life beyond sports. This film features acclaimed actors such as Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Maura Tierney.

The screenings run from 7:30–9:45 p.m. There will also be a showing next week on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 and can be purchased through the Manship Theatre box office. Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette Street. Find more information and tickets here.