This week in Baton Rouge: March Madness, pet therapy, Family Night at Rock N Rowe and more

Cheer on the Lady Tigers during March Madness on Monday

Root for LSU Women’s Basketball as they play in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Division I Basketball Tournament today, Monday, March 24, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Lady Tigers will face off against Florida State in what is sure to be a thrilling matchup.

The game will tip off at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online. The PMAC is located at 155 N. Stadium Road. Find more information here.

Experience pet therapy Thursday

Head over to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine on Thursday, March 27, for LSU SVM Wellness Day.

The event will allow visitors to unwind while they get to know pups from Companion Animal Alliance.

LSU SVM Wellness Day is from noon–1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The LSU Vet Med is located at the corner of River Road and Skip Bertman Drive. Find more information here.

Have a family night out Thursday

Bring the kiddos to Perkins Rowe on Thursday, March 27, for Family Night at Rock N Rowe.

Listen to live music from cover band After 8. The whole family can enjoy face painting and balloon animals during the performance.

Rock N Rowe is from 6–9 p.m. This event is free to attend and open to the public. Perkins Rowe is located at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Embrace your artistic side Thursday

Express your creativity at the latest LSU College of Art & Design’s Spring Figure Drawing session on Thursday, March 27.

Enjoy an evening of drawing and capturing the beauty of the human form. Artists of all levels are welcome. A drawing spot and model will be provided, but attendees must bring their own mediums and materials.

Spring Figure Drawing is from 5-7 p.m. These sessions are free and open to the public. The LSU College of Art & Design is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.