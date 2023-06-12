This week in Baton Rouge: Make a candle, kayak at sunset, a Juneteenth talk

Pour yourself a new candle

Steel Magnolia Candles is back at The Royal Standard this week with its very own candle kitchen.

Pick your own scents and learn the craft of candle-making at this hands-on workshop led by Steel Magnolia’s owner and chandler Jamie Strother Meares. Candles are ready for pick-up 48 hours after creation and participants get 20% off TRS merchandise after their session. Students deal with hot wax and fragrant oils and must be 8 years old and older to participate.

Tickets start at $40 per person. Sessions are offered Monday through Saturday and last about 35 to 45 minutes. The Royal Standard is located at 16016 Perkins Road.

Paddle in sun-filled waters Wednesday

Watch the sunset over the University Lakes as you paddle through the water with The Sunset Paddle this Wednesday, June 14.

This reoccurring event is for people ages 12 and up with no paddling experience or lots of it. Joining the pod of kayakers at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park is free, and kayak rentals start at $10—but book up fast. For information on rentals, email [email protected]

The Sunset Paddle runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park is located at 901 Stanford Ave.

Learn about life after after freedom Thursday

Head to the LSU Museum of Art for The Professor, Preacher and Performer: How African Americans found liberation post emancipation through the arts, academics and religion this, Thursday, June 15.

In partnership with local chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, the museum is hosting a special Juneteenth panel, featuring long-time Southern University professor Press Robinson, Luke St. John McKnight and Rev. Lamar Batiste. The discussion will be moderated by New Orleans attorney Markita Hawkins and aims to “unpack the post-Emancipation triumphs of Black Americans.”

The event is free to attend. A pre-reception starts at 5 p.m., with the discussion starting at 6 p.m. The LSU Museum of Arts is located at 100 Lafayette St.