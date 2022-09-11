This week in Baton Rouge: Live music, pop art pets, charcuterie classes and more

Combine caffeine and creativity Tuesday

Head to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library for Coffee and Coloring this Tuesday, Sept. 13.

This activity is the perfect way to start your Tuesday morning. Enjoy a free cup of joe as you relax with some coloring pages. Create something beautiful and get caffeine to fuel the rest of your day.

Coffee and Coloring is from 10-11:30 a.m. Registration is open for those 18 and older. The West Baton Rouge Parish Library is at 830 North Alexander Ave.

Make a pet-themed pillow Wednesday

Create Studios is hosting a pillow-making class this Wednesday, Sept. 14.

In this class, you can create an image of your pet in a pop-art style and the team at Create Studios will transfer it to a pillow. This unique pillow of your pet also doubles as a timeless keepsake of your furry friend.

The class is from 6-8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here. Create Studios is at 546 Bienville St.

See a concert at Perkins Rowe Thursday

Perkins Rowe’s free concert series, Rock N Rowe, is back with an outdoor show this Thursday, Sept. 15.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and find a spot to hear some live music in the afternoon. These shows occur every Thursday until Nov. 3. The V-Tones featuring David St. Romain will rock the stage this week.

Rock N Rowe is from 6-9 p.m. These shows are free and open to the public.

Create a cheeseboard and a fascinator hat Thursday

Come to Bites & Boards this Thursday, Sept. 15, for a Chapeaux & Charcuterie party.

This event is co-hosted by Chapeaux Party and Bites & Boards. Enjoy charcuterie cups and wine as you learn how to make your very own fascinator hat for special occasions. After you make your headpiece, you will learn about charcuterie and how to assemble the perfect board for any occasion.

Chapeaux & Charcuterie is from 6-9 p.m. You can register here for $75. Bites & Boards is at 8201 Village Plaza Court.