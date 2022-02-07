This week in Baton Rouge: Live music, live art demos and more

Watch art come to life Tuesday and Wednesday

Join the LSU Museum of Art as it welcomes ceramic artist Jessica Brandl for two days of ceramics demos this Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Brandl is traveling from Montana for these two days of art demos. Learn more about ceramics and watch her art take form right in front of you. These live art demos will be held in The Boneyard.

The demos will be from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on both days. There is no registration, and the event is free to the public. The Boneyard is on the fifth floor of the LSU Museum of Art at 100 Lafayette St.

Listen to local talent at La Divina Thursday

Enjoy good Italian and listen to local music at La Divina this Thursday, Feb. 10.

Clay Parker and Jodi James will give an acoustic performance to patrons on Thursday. This Baton Rouge duo is known for its use of harmony singing and unique sound. Listen to the folky sound of these singer songwriters as you enjoy a lovely dinner.

Parker and James will perform from 6-8 p.m. La Divina is at 3535 Perkins Road

Check out a Travis Tritt concert Friday

Enjoy an intimate show with country singer Travis Tritt at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Friday, Feb. 11.

Get up close and personal with Tritt as he tells stories about his songs and inspirations. Tritt’s “An Evening with Travis Tritt” tour is an acoustic tour that lets fans into the mind of the singer. Listen to all your favorite songs while learning the meanings behind them. Get your tickets before they sell out.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $275 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

