This week in Baton Rouge: Live music, Japanese notebook making, comedy and more

Go to a rock concert on Tuesday

Listen to psychedelic rock this Tuesday, June 20, at Phil Brady’s Bar.

The Dover Brothers from Houston make a stop in Baton Rouge while on tour for their newest album “Floyd’s Fables.” Their hard rock music is rising in popularity on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Try not to spill your drink while you rock out.

The show runs from 7:30-10 p.m. Phil Bradys’ Bar is located at 4848 Government Street.

Learn to bind your own notebook the Japanese way on Wednesday

Have you ever wanted to make your own notebook? Now you can this Wednesday, June 21, at the Jones Creek Regional Library at 2:30 p.m.

At the Stab Bound Bookbinding event, you’ll learn a Japanese method for binding books. This easy string-based method will make you never want to buy a notebook again.

Registration is free while supplies last. This event runs from 2:30-4 p.m. The Jones Creek Regional Library is located at 6222 Jones Creek Road.

Rock out while you paint on Thursday

Rock out to the ’80’s while you paint a masterpiece this Thursday, June 22, at Brushfire Art.

This event offers a pottery and canvas experience like no other. Starting at 10 a.m. Brush Fire will play rock music and won’t stop until 7 p.m. Bring your friends or family and bring home your own piece of art inspired by music.

Walk in at any time to 125 N. Range Avenue in Denham Springs and let the music guide your brush.

Wrap up with week with a laugh Thursday

Have a laugh with Steve Peters this Thursday, June 22, at L’Auberge.

The casino’s reoccurring Bonkerz Comedy Show hosts comedy performances for those of 21 years or older. Steve Peters is on his way up in the comedy world with his hilarious routine. Don’t miss this opportunity for a laugh

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $15 per person. L’Auberge Casino and Hotel is located at 777 L’Auberge Ave.