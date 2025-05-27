This week in Baton Rouge: Kids Day at the Market, Summer at the Museum and more

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify the details of the Dr. Strangelove screening.

Bring your kids to the farmers market Tuesday

Bring your kids to the Red Stick Farmers Market today, Tuesday, May 27, at the Main Library at Goodwood.

This special Kids Day at the Market event features various activities for young ones, including a Jazzercise class, a cooking demo by BREADA and balloon art. The library will also host button-making for kids.

Kids Day at the Market is from 3-6 p.m. and is free to attend. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Craft and create at the museum Wednesday and Thursday

Participate in various educational activities at the Capitol Park Museum starting Wednesday, May 28, and Thursday, May 29.

Summer at the Museum presents a new series featuring movies, music, hands-on projects and STEM/STEAM activities. Programming kicks off this week with Maker at the Museum on Wednesday, featuring hands-on arts and crafts projects. Music at the Museum launches Thursday and will include music appreciation, live local performances and mini music lessons.

Summer at the Museum events are free to attend and run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. They are open to all ages, but geared towards kids ages 5-15. Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St. Find more information here.

Watch ‘Dr. Strangelove’ Wednesday and Thursday

Watch National Theatre Live: Dr. Strangelove this Wednesday, May 28, and Thursday, May 29, at the Manship Theatre.

The screening of the stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s comedy features BAFTA award-winner Steve Coogan playing four roles. This satire show portrays a U.S. general amid a nuclear attack he created.

National Theatre Live: Dr. Strangelove is rated PG-13. It begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 2 p.m. on Thursday, running for just over two hours. Tickets are $13.50. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information and tickets here. Tickets may also be found by calling the theatre at 225-344-0334.